Theo Riddick.

Embarrassing stat shows Detroit Lions' inefficiency at running the ball

Published

The Detroit Lions had their three-game winning streak snapped yesterday when they faced off against their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, in a Thanksgiving showdown at Ford Field.

The Lions moved to a 6-5 record on the season after suffering a 30-23 loss to the Vikings. They could find further away now from a potential playoff spot later this weekend, depending on how other teams in the NFC do in their respective games.

While the scoreline shows the game was a close one on paper, in reality, it was far from close, as Minnesota was able to control the game with something which Detroit has lacked for many years. A running game.

The Vikings running backs Lavtavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon finished with over 100 rushing yards in total between them. None of the Lions running backs, however, managed to get over 20 yards rushing in the game.

Once again, Detroit has failed to produce a 100-yard rusher when they played against Minnesota. This embarrassing streak now dates back to four years ago, when Reggie Bush rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown vs the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving in 2013.

The Lions have now gone 54 games, or 216 quarters, without a 100-yard rushing game. They also haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Bush's 2013, and they've only had four 1,000-yard rushers since Barry Sanders retired.

In other words, the Lions' rushing has been very bad for a very long time, and they probably won't be able to get over the hump they're currently stuck on until they address this season. 

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Matthew Stafford has been a quality quarterback for the Lions, but he can't carry the team all by himself. He's only had seven 100-yard rushing performances from his teammates throughout his nine-year career with the team. This simply isn't good enough for a team that has playoff aspirations.

Detroit will now get ready for their Week 13 game against the Ravens in Baltimore, but at the moment, it looks like it's going to be another season for the franchise without postseason football. 

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

