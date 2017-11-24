No matter what Arsenal do this season, the expiring contracts of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are always in the back of their minds.

With arguably Arsenal's two best players able to walk away for free next summer, speculation persists that the duo may be sold in January so Arsenal can recoup some of their investments.

While that would almost certainly mean the Gunners would miss out on the top four again this term, they may have to cut their losses if they can find some suitable replacements.

Both men were in fine form when Arsenal defeated Tottenham last weekend and while it's believed Sanchez will have to wait until the end of the season to get his move to Manchester City, Ozil may be sold in January.

There has been reports that Manchester United are lining up a deal for the German playmaker and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old.

However, according to Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan giants are hesitant on pulling the trigger for the deal.

Although Ozil's wage demands of 19 million euros a season has hardly been met with delight, Barca chiefs are more worried about Ozil could end up like another flop.

The report says "he could end up like another Arda [Turan]"

The Turkish playmaker was meant to be a significant signing when Barca stole him away from Atletico Madrid in 2015, but despite the club's best efforts they simply cannot sell the midfielder.

Barca fear that Ozil's history of health problems, his penchant for going out after games in London and the fact that he is 29 is a recipe for disaster, according to sources from inside the club.

However, they also realise he will be around 130 million euros cheaper than Coutinho.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been delighted with Ozil recently and claims that the World Cup winner has made a big change to his attitude.

"Mesut Ozil has worked hard and he's extremely fit at the moment, that's why you see him sharp, the quality of his technical aspect is always there but he has added a more determined attitude and that's what you want from him and great players," said Wenger.

"Football today is very demanding on the mental and the physical aspect. Mesut today is in a much better shape than he was."

