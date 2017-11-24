Chris Robshaw: Rugby's ultimate comeback king

Chris Robshaw is one of the most resilient players I have ever met in sport. I could yack on about it ad infinitum: how long I’ve been a sports journalist, how many big global events I have covered, how many of the world’s greats I have had the privilege of writing about. But for sheer bloody-minded resilience, Robshaw is absolutely one of the all-time best.

This is all too significant today because he has been named as captain of the England team to play Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday. Well, he has been named co-captain. He and George Ford will share the role.

This is probably just a one-off. I would be genuinely surprised if it happens again. It is only likely to reoccur in the case of an injury crisis.

However, let’s treasure it for now. We have to remember that Robshaw, as much as any player, took the flak for England’s demise in the 2015 World Cup. He was Stuart Lancaster’s captain for the entirety of that four-year cycle and they came crashing down so heavily that it was very reasonable to ask if we would see him in an England shirt again. He was only 29.

Then, when Jones was appointed the England coach to succeed Lancaster, the writing on the wall looked clearer than ever.

Immediately, the scathing comments that Jones wrote about Robshaw in his newspaper column during that World Cup were disinterred. Jones had described Robshaw as “a good workmanlike player” and explained: “To me, Robshaw is an outstanding club player but at international level he just doesn’t have that point of difference. He carries OK, he tackles OK, but he is not outstanding in any area. I think that is his limiting factor.”