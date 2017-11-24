Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steve Kerr says Phil Jackson "was due" to fail with the New York Knicks

Phil Jackson's controversial tenure as the president of the New York Knicks was brought to an end in June after he was fired by the franchise. 

In his three seasons in the Big Apple, the team failed to make a single playoff appearance and had a record of 80-166. 

The 'Zen Master' made some questionable decisions during his failed stint and was never able to attract big name free agents to join New York or pull off any successful trades. 

The moves he did sanction didn't have a positive impact on the team. He surprisingly gave Joakim Noah a four-year, $72 million deal and brought in injury-prone point guard Derrick Rose from the Chicago Bulls. 

Jackson may have had a hugely successful career as a coach but his first foray into an executive position was ultimately a disaster. 

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr - who played under Jackson during their time with the Bulls - feels bad about how things turned out for his former coach in NY and believes he was due one failure after such a stellar NBA career as a coach and a player.

"We're all going to have our moments in this league - ups and downs," Kerr said per ESPN's Ian Begley. "Phil had so much success as a coach. I don't know, maybe he was due for the down part of it."

The 72-year-old collected 11 rings coaching Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won two championships as a player with the Knicks in 1970 and 1973 and holds the NBA record for the most combined titles.

Kerr won three rings playing for Jackson and has collected two more as head coach of the Warriors. He points to luck as an important factor in winning and says the Hall of Famer didn't benefit from this.

"It's a hard league, man," he said. "Things really have to fall (in your favor), you have to do a good job. But you also have to get some luck. Phil knows that better than anybody. You can be really lucky and inherit Michael Jordan and you can also be unlucky and things don't go your way. It's all part of it."

Despite this, Kerr thinks P-Jax did at least do some good things while he was in New York.

“I think Phil did some good things here. Drafting (Kristaps) Porzingis and hiring Jeff Hornacek. I think (Frank) Ntilikina looks like a good player,” he said. “It feels like they’re on a good path right now.”

The Knicks are certainly heading in the right direction this season thanks to their Latvian superstar who was drafted by their former player.

At least one good thing came out of his time with the organisation and it could well lead to success on the floor once again.

