Tyson Fury's brutal response to Joshua's claim about their 'gruesome fight' in 2018

Tyson Fury's anti-doping hearing is set to resume in December and he's sent a message to Anthony Joshua ahead of their potential 2018 super-fight.

Fury has not boxed since winning the world heavyweight championship from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 - but is expected to make a return to the sport next year.

He was stripped of his boxing license after he was charged with "the presence of a prohibited substance" in June 2016.

The 29-year-old self-proclaimed 'Gypsy King' has been in the gym recently, beginning the challenge of shedding seven stone.

We are some time away from seeing Fury and Joshua in the ring but boxing fans are already getting excited surrounding talk of the potential fight.

Ricky Hatton shared a photo with a special guest in his gym on Thursday, hilariously captioning the tweet 'in the shape of our lives'.

Joshua says what would happen if he fought Fury

The 28-year-old former Olympic champion, who recently defended his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles by wearing down Carlos Takam, suggested it would be a "gruesome type fight" when they eventually meet.

“Fury is just awkward. He is tall and I think he’s a bit of a nut-job to be honest with you,” said Joshua in an interview at Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai.

BOX-GBR-UKR-FURY-KLITSCHKO-HEAVY-WBA-WBO

“I think he’s just got a bit of a screw loose. Any man with a screw loose even if it is just in business, they just have a little something that you can’t put your finger on.

“And Fury would be a real breakdown job, a real gruesome type fight. Kind of like that Klitschko fight – I’ll go to hellfire and back to get the win.”

Fury responds on Twitter

Unhappy with Joshua's comments, Fury took to social media on Friday afternoon to hit back and told the Londoner he would "box the two ears off before stopping" him.

Joshua is targeting a unification clash against Joseph Parker in early 2018 - although Eddie Hearn has told Team Parker they must lower their demands from a 35-65 split.

The 25-year-old New Zealander beat Hughie Fury in September to improve his undefeated record to 24 wins.

