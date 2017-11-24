Tyson Fury is well and truly back on the comeback trail ahead of 2018 and Anthony Joshua is taking residence in his crosshair.

The 'Gypsy King' hasn't stepped between the ropes since he stripped Wladimir Klitschko of his heavyweight titles under the lights in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

Since that historic night, troubles outside of the ring have left the 29-year-old flip-flopping on his future in the sport before eventually deciding that he wants to fight his way back to the top.

The Manchester-based fighter still has a lot of weight to shed before he can compete in the heavyweight division again but bouts with Deontay Wilder and Joshua remain his ultimate goals.

In the mean time, Fury has revealed his intentions to exchange blows with the likes of Shannon Briggs, David Price and Tony Bellew to dust off the cobwebs.

Ultimately, though, it's the all-British fight with Joshua that everybody is waiting for and trying to separate the two unbeaten men is near impossible.

However, perhaps one of the best ways of making a prediction is to ask the elite group of men that have sparred with both fighters and David Allen is one of them.

The following conversation took place on his 'White Rhino Fightcast' and it's clear that Allen thinks Fury is the man.

"You've sparred with some of the greats - the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury," the interviewer began.

"And you've always said to me that - by far and away - Fury is on a different level to those. So what do you think, in your own words, makes him so special?"

Allen responded: "The fact that he's about seven foot tall and he moves like a light heavyweight. He's got the hand speak of a cruiserweight and he's got the technical ability of a very good fighter.

"If you add that all together, you have a very hard man to beat. He's just a hard man to hit and if you can't hit anybody, then you can't beat them.

"You're only as good as your last fight and in his last fight, he boxed the head off of Klitschko."

There's perhaps a hint of bias in the fact Allen usually joins the Fury camp when he's preparing for a fight of his own but he did admit that Joshua is the reason his 'nose is f***ed.'

Matching up the two champions for real is only way to tell who the true heavyweight king of Britain is, however, and there's not a single fan who can wait to see it.

Who do you think would win the boxing mega fight - Joshua or Fury? Have your say in the comments section below.

