New footage of Conor McGregor sparring with Paulie Malignaggi has emerged

It’s been three months since Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather and we’re still waiting to see what the Irishman’s next step will be.

Will he stay in boxing? Will he return to the UFC?

If he does have another boxing fight, it could be against Paulie Malignaggi.

The pair sparred ahead of the Mayweather fight and it’s fair to say their relationship took a few blows.

Ahead of his fight, McGregor would often post images and video clips of their sparring session, making out as though as had he taught Malignaggi a lesson.

That didn’t go down too well with the former world champion, though.

Ahead of the fight in Las Vegas, Malignaggi withdraw from McGregor’s camp, writing: “It’s some of the stuff outside the ring and some way some things were handled in training camp that I didn’t agree with that made me come to this decision.”

And, in a series of tweets, Malignaggi explained how he actually gave McGregor a “beating,” rather than the other way around.

While we haven’t seen any evidence of McGregor being floored by Malignaggi, we’ve seen plenty of footage of the other way around.

And some new footage has emerged from their sparring session.

Conor McGregor: Notorious is a documentary that has now been released. The film follows the UFC champion for four years and he fights in MMA before turning his hand to boxing.

IRELAND-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CONOR MCGREGOR: NOTORIOUS

And during the film, unseen footage of McGregor vs Malignaggi can be seen.

The pair can be heard verbally trading insults in the ring while their blows land.  It all ends with Malignaggi telling the UFC champion “I’m trying to f*** you up” with McGregor replying: “keep trying.”

McGregor is also seen flooring Malignaggi in the process.

Watch: McGregor vs Malignaggi sparring

Check it out:

Malignaggi responds to the new footage

And Malignaggi has since responded to that video. Asked by a fan about the clip, he responded with: "Yea lol I felt like I was boxing with my nephew for most of that sparring, talkin shit then Givin little tongue in cheek compliments it was actually cute to see how he tried so hard but he sucked so bad. I think my sarcasm offended him n he made Lil highlights n pics outta spite."

Whether this footage emerging will reignite the war of words between McGregor and Malignaggi remains to be seen.

