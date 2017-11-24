Thanksgiving this year for the Dallas Cowboys was one to forget, as they suffered a terrible loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Their playoff hopes have taken a major hit because of this defeat, and some fans have even started chanting for a certain player to make a return.

The Cowboys lost 28-6 to the Chargers on Thursday night, with quarterback Dak Prescott having another game that he will want to quickly push to the back of his mind, as he finished with only 179 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The downfall of Dallas over the past couple of games while running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended has lead to some fans chanting for another quarterback to go in for America's Team under center, one that is all too familiar to Cowboys fans.

During the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chargers, Cowboys fans were recorded chanting for Tony Romo, who was commentating on the game for CBS Sports at the time, to make a comeback for the team and play at quarterback.

Many fans took to Twitter as well calling for Romo to make a return for Dallas after less than a season away from the team.

Over the past three games - all without suspended running back Elliott - the Cowboys have been outscored 92-22. Dallas also went 10 quarters without scoring a touchdown, which is a franchise record.

According to David Helman of DallasCowboys.com, Prescott said after the game that everybody at the Cowboys should be frustrated with the team's performance against the Chargers and that he would be annoyed if he found a player on his team that wasn't.

"We're all frustrated, and we're going to be frustrated, and I'd be pissed if somebody in there isn't. We're not going to lose confidence in ourselves. Those guys in there - the Pro Bowls that they have and what they've done in this league - we've got the answers, we've just got to get off our own feet and be better."

Dallas is now sitting on a 5-6 record and 4.5 games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Their hopes of making the postseason this year are quickly fading away.

The Cowboys will now be hoping to bounce back in their Week 13 game on Thursday night next week against the Washington Redskins in order to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive. Otherwise, there could be more fans chanting for Romo to make a return for America's Team.

