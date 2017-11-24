The Los Angeles Chargers have kept their playoff hopes alive with a dominant display over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, picking up their fifth win of the season and keeping in the chase for the AFC West crown.

The Chargers won 28-6 against the Cowboys on Thursday night, with quarterback Philip Rivers having a fantastic game, as he finished with 27-of-33 passing attempts completed for 434 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

He put on a dominant performance in the air which Dallas simply were unable to stop, and if it wasn't for his amazing plays, Los Angeles might not have won this game. The team's kicking game certainly didn't contribute much to the outcome of the game.

Nick Novak made a kick in the second quarter of the game to give the Chargers a three-point lead, but he had to leave the game due to a back problem. The problem had already caused him to miss a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter and an extra point in the second.

Punter Drew Kaser took over kickoff and field goal duties once Novak was unable to return, but he had a night to forget, on and off the field.

When cameras caught him warming up on the sidelines, Chargers fans were greeted by the sight of him doing wide right on a three-yard field goal into his practice net. It truly is a sight that you have to see to believe, as it's crazy that he missed the net from that short of a distance.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn saw the incident happen and said after the game, according to ESPN: "We were at the 25 and I was told he was good from the 25. And then someone told me he was practicing his kicks and he missed the whole damn net, so I decided to go for it."

Kaser later addressed the terrible mistake on Twitter after the game. At least the Chargers didn't have to rely on him to make a game-winning field goal.

The Chargers will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak to three when they play against the Cleveland Browns in their Week 13 game next Sunday. They'll be keeping their fingers crossed that they have a better kicker for this game as well. Novak believes he will be ready, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms