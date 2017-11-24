Lewis Hamilton's phenomenal rise to Formula One great

A new three-year deal said to be worth £120m is the prize reportedly dangled before Lewis Hamilton by Mercedes in Abu Dhabi this weekend. The arrangement would give him economic parity with Sebastian Vettel, Formula One’s other four-time world champion presently leading the Ferrari challenge in the sport’s binary battle for hegemony.

Hamilton is long past the point where sums such as these make a material difference to his life, though we have seen with the light cast on his tax affairs by the Paradise Papers, that even for the super-rich, holding onto as much of the wedge as is legally possible remains a feature of the accounting landscape.

Hamilton was duly hammered over the fiscal shimmy executed in the Isle of Man to recover a few mil in VAT on the purchase of a private plane. What was surprising about that episode was the eagerness with which the haters went after their target, the indignation over the action secondary in some way to the disdain for the man himself.

There will be a lot of high-earning celebs from the world of entertainment and sport twitching uncomfortably at the prospect of a like exposure. Hamilton’s accountants are not acting in a vacuum. They are playing the system like everybody else.

This is not to defend the moves of a wealthy individual to lessen his tax burden, simply to acknowledge that Hamilton is not the only high-earner taking advantage of tax breaks in Monaco, Switzerland, Florida, the Bahamas, the Isle of Man or any other haven that allows registered parties a hefty tax break.

Michael Schumacher did not move to Switzerland for his love of the mountains. Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods et al are not resident in Florida for the view. There isn’t one. They are domiciled where the tax arrangements make the living easy. Yet Hamilton is the one harangued by the morality police, which begs the question why the distrust, the dislike?

My own view takes us back to the clumsy attempts by the McLaren comms machine, under the influence of former owner Ron Dennis, to package Hamilton as a sponsor-friendly totem back in his debut season of 2007. Dennis ended up making Hamilton colourless, his personality and spirit bleached by the corporate canvas. This was fine during the grand unveiling in Valencia, where Hamilton, grateful to be in a race seat at last, was acquiescent and soundbite primed, but quickly began to unravel once the visceral business of racing began.

By the third race in Bahrain, Dennis was pictured in the paddock with his arm around Fernando Alonso, who he had signed at great expense from Renault to deliver the world title to McLaren for the first time in a decade. Alonso wanted assurances that Hamilton, who turned out to be quicker than any imagined, could be managed, pacified, restricted to a supporting role.

The answer came on race day when Hamilton, who started the season with a 3rd in Australia and a second in Malaysia, each time a place behind Alonso, finished ahead of his team-mate for the first time, following Felipe Massa’s winning Ferrari home. The same result at the next race in Spain flagged Hamilton’s growing assurance. He was not here to finish behind the Spaniard, a point he made explicit in Monaco after being ordered not to attack race leader Alonso as the pair lapped the field.