One NXT star is still in hot water with WWE officials.

That superstar is Lio Rush. It’s been well documented that Rush received a lot of backlash from WWE Superstars after his tweet about Emma being released by WWE The tweet Rush sent out got him some major heat backstage.

The heat almost got him fired from the sports entertainment company.

It was reported earlier this month Rush is going to have to put in a lot of work to get the heat off of him. This was evident from some of the tweets from current WWE stars in response to Rush.

It was mentioned that Rush would have likely been released from WWE if it wasn’t for the apology coming soon after the tweet.

NXT management had a talk with Rush about the controversial tweet. Rush was at the Performance Center in Orlando this week taking classes as per usual.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that the heat on Rush also has to do with him coming off cocky and full of himself, despite only being in the company for a couple of months.



Keep in mind that the sports entertainment company he has not been used at any of the live events since the tweet. By looking up his match history, the last show he worked on was on 10/28 in a match against Chad Lail (formerly Gunner from TNA). His tweet about Emma was one day later on 10/29.

According to the report, there are people in the sports entertainment company that see Rush as a legit superstar when he moves up to the main roster. However, there is a lot of heat on him with the tweet being the catalyst and he’s been on thin ice ever since.

Rush already had some heat on him prior to signing with WWE due to him being criticized for no-selling a powerbomb spot off a ladder at a CZW show in August.

Lio was the winner of the 2016 Top Prospect Tournament as well as his time in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) where he was the former CZW World Heavyweight Champion and a former two-time CZW Wired Champion.

Rush signed with the sports entertainment company just two months ago. He has made a name for himself on the independent scene. It was an expected signing, to say the least. He has already started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is featured on the NXT brand.

He wrestled for ROH in April and had spent his time wrestling on the independent scene since then. He also finished up his commitments with CZW, EVOLVE, and MCW Pro Wrestling prior to signing with the WWE.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms