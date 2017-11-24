War Games is back and it may stay around for a few years according to a recent report.

For those who may not know, the gimmick match used originally in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and later held annually in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), usually at their Fall Brawl pay-per-view event in September.

The late great WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes is cited with coming up with the idea. The match usually involved two teams of either four, five, or more wrestlers locked inside a steel cage that encompassed two rings, but other different variations were made.

WWE decided to bring the match at the NXT Takeover: War Games event that took place on Saturday, November 18th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and aired on the WWE Network.

Sanity vs. Undisputed Era vs. Authors Of Pain & Roderick Strong served as the main event in the gimmick match at the event. Other matches that were featured on the card include Drew McIntyre © vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Title, Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4-Way NXT Women’s Title Match, Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan vs. Kassius Ohno.

The first WarGames match took place at The Omni in Atlanta during the NWA's Great American Bash '87 tour, where it was known as War Games: The Match Beyond. It would be held at three house shows later that year.

WCW used it originally in 1991 at WrestleWar and at five house shows during the 1991 Great American Bash Tour and in 1992 at WrestleWar, before it became a traditional Fall Brawl event from 1993 to 1998.

In the 2017 version for NXT WarGames, the cages are roofless. Triple H explained why the sports entertainment company made changes to the match.

He stated that he feels the competitors will be able to do more creatively in the match without a roof and that the sports entertainment company made small tweaks to the match.

He believes the changes will work better for today's generation. He also noted that the basic concept would remain the same.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WarGames may become an annual Survivor Series weekend tradition. It was noted there were talks of that immediate following the match, which was a big success.

What are your thoughts on WWE bringing back this gimmick match each year? Is this is a good or bad idea?

