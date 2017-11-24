Nobody is entirely sure how Tyson Fury will fare when he returns in 2018 but his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 remains an ominous statement.

Under the lights in Dusseldorf, the 29-year-old ended the second longest heavyweight title reign in history with an absolute masterclass in boxing with Klitschko unable to land clean shots.

If Fury is able to replicate a performance of half the quality, then belt holders Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder should certainly fear his intended return.

In light of his comeback quest, Fury has been far more active in the media and took part in a podcast with one of his old sparring partners David Allen.

Aside from discussing his plans for warm-up fights, eating habits and thoughts on AJ, the pair reminisced on some classic stories and none of them compare to the Klitschko-sauna tale.

Hearing the 'Gypsy King' talk about taunting one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in history while rubbing himself in chocolate oil is certainly something.

Take a look at the story below, in Fury's own words:

"Right, I go over with Hughie to Wladimir Klitschko's camp with Emmanuel Steward and every night after training, we'd all go in the sauna - this red hot, massive sauna.

"It's the hottest place I've ever been. So we're in the there one night and one of Klitschko's coaches tells me: 'Mate, Klitschko is the best - he stays in the sauna the longest every time. He's like the king of the sauna.'

"So I got in and we're only about to do 15 minutes in the sauna and after five minutes I was totally gone. Everyone starts popping off around us, Wladimir stands up and starts saying: 'f***ing hurry up!'

"He gives us all these chocolate oils to put on our bodies and I'm just sat there counting the seconds because that's how hot it was, I felt like I was going to pass out. I thought: 'I'm not letting him beat me in here today, no way!'

"I can pass out and they can drag me out, it's alright. Ten minutes, 15 minutes go by and then 20 minutes goes by, 30 minutes goes by. He's looking at me, I'm looking at him.

"I thought: 'I'm definitely going to pass out here,' so I put the oil all over myself and I said: 'It's lovely in here, it's nice in here, isn't it?'

"So anyway, after about 31 minutes, all I could see was Wladimir get up in a huff but I knew I couldn't just leave immediately, otherwise it looks like we've had a competition. So I stayed in there for 40 minutes and I got up and I was feinting, I was going.

"And I walked outside, everyone asked: 'What did you do to him, what did you do to him? He's gone off in a moody, he won't talk to anyone.'"

Absolute gold.

Do you think Tyson Fury - when fit - is the world's best heavyweight fighter? Have your say in the comments section below.

