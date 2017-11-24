Football

Lampard and Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand explains why he stopped talking to Frank Lampard

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You can’t blame England fans if they look back at their sides of yesteryear with a tinge of heartache.

The so-called ‘Golden Generation’ was one of most talented nations in the world at the time with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney in the squad but they failed to win anything.

One of the reasons for their failure was their inability to put club rivalry at their back of their minds whilst on international duty.

Steven Gerrard admitted as much recently when he said that he had 'hatred' for two of his England teammates.

"When you're lining up against in the tunnel against Rio and Gary Neville you want to do everything in your power to beat them, there's hatred there, that's exactly how it is,” Gerrard said.

And it’s a statement that has been echoed by Ferdinand himself.

The former Manchester United defender has revealed how his relationship with Lampard was ended due to them playing for rival teams.

p1bvniie2p1i5p10gtdkrqeibdib.jpg

Lampard on his relationship with Lampard

Speaking on The NFL Show with Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Ferdinand revealed why he and Lampard stopped talking despite being close while they were at West Ham together.

“I wrote a chapter in my book, it was about Frank Lampard,” Ferdinand said.

“We grew up together at West Ham and then we both went separate ways - I was at Manchester United, he was at Chelsea. We did everything together from 16 to 21. Roomed together, travelled together. We did everything.

“When I went to Man Utd and he went to Chelsea, we stopped talking. We didn’t speak about it, we just stopped talking.

p1bvnijgi7155taov1r4v1qhl2r3d.jpg

“I wrote this chapter at the end of my career and, out of courtesy, I said I’m going to send it to you, Frank. Just read this and let me know if it’s ok to put in.

“He text me back and said ‘Rio, if I was doing a chapter on you, it would be word for word.’

“We didn’t hate each other but I didn’t want to give him anything that he might go back to Chelsea with. I didn’t like him anymore really because he was playing for Chelsea. He was getting his hands on the trophy that I wanted. We just grew apart and we didn’t speak.

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

“And now we speak. He was at my birthday the other day. What sport can do to a personal relationship is nuts.”

Watch Ferdinand's interview here:

Considering Ferdinand’s comments, it’s probably not too surprising that England always failed at major tournaments.

Of course, Ferdinand and Lampard are now good friends once again and regularly appear on BT Sport in their new roles as pundits. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
West Ham United
Manchester United
Frank Lampard
England Football
Steven Gerrard
Rio Ferdinand
Premier League
Football
Chelsea

Trending Stories

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

WWE could be bringing back popular gimmick match yearly

WWE could be bringing back popular gimmick match yearly

What Eden Hazard has planned for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool v Chelsea

What Eden Hazard has planned for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool v Chelsea

Watch: the brilliant moment Arsenal and Koln fans united against Tottenham

Watch: the brilliant moment Arsenal and Koln fans united against Tottenham

The real reason Mourinho dropped Mkhitaryan against Newcastle and Basel [Mirror]

The real reason Mourinho dropped Mkhitaryan against Newcastle and Basel [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again