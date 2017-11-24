You can’t blame England fans if they look back at their sides of yesteryear with a tinge of heartache.

The so-called ‘Golden Generation’ was one of most talented nations in the world at the time with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney in the squad but they failed to win anything.

One of the reasons for their failure was their inability to put club rivalry at their back of their minds whilst on international duty.

Steven Gerrard admitted as much recently when he said that he had 'hatred' for two of his England teammates.

"When you're lining up against in the tunnel against Rio and Gary Neville you want to do everything in your power to beat them, there's hatred there, that's exactly how it is,” Gerrard said.

And it’s a statement that has been echoed by Ferdinand himself.

The former Manchester United defender has revealed how his relationship with Lampard was ended due to them playing for rival teams.

Lampard on his relationship with Lampard

Speaking on The NFL Show with Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Ferdinand revealed why he and Lampard stopped talking despite being close while they were at West Ham together.

“I wrote a chapter in my book, it was about Frank Lampard,” Ferdinand said.

“We grew up together at West Ham and then we both went separate ways - I was at Manchester United, he was at Chelsea. We did everything together from 16 to 21. Roomed together, travelled together. We did everything.

“When I went to Man Utd and he went to Chelsea, we stopped talking. We didn’t speak about it, we just stopped talking.

“I wrote this chapter at the end of my career and, out of courtesy, I said I’m going to send it to you, Frank. Just read this and let me know if it’s ok to put in.

“He text me back and said ‘Rio, if I was doing a chapter on you, it would be word for word.’

“We didn’t hate each other but I didn’t want to give him anything that he might go back to Chelsea with. I didn’t like him anymore really because he was playing for Chelsea. He was getting his hands on the trophy that I wanted. We just grew apart and we didn’t speak.

“And now we speak. He was at my birthday the other day. What sport can do to a personal relationship is nuts.”

Watch Ferdinand's interview here:

Considering Ferdinand’s comments, it’s probably not too surprising that England always failed at major tournaments.

Of course, Ferdinand and Lampard are now good friends once again and regularly appear on BT Sport in their new roles as pundits.

