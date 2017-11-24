Mohamed Sarah is the early front-runner to be named the Premier League’s best signing of the season.

The Egyptian has been mightily impressive since his £34.3 million signing from Roma in the summer, scoring 14 goals in all competitions for the Reds.

Nine of those goals have come in the league, making Salah the highest-scorer in the top flight.

While Liverpool fans are marvelling at the 25-year-old’s superb form, Chelsea supporters must be reeling.

Salah was, of course, a Chelsea player until 2015, when he joined Roma on loan before securing a permanent move in September of 2016.

And on Saturday, Chelsea will face the red-hot Salah when they travel to Anfield for what promises to be an exciting match.

Lampard loved what Klopp said about Salah

Jurgen Klopp spoke glowingly of the forward earlier in the week and it was once sentence in particular that caught the attention of Liverpool legend Frank Lampard.

Speaking on BT Sport, Lampard said he believes Klopp made a “great point” when the German said Salah: “was a kid at Chelsea, now he's a man. That's good."

Lampard said: “I think Jurgen Klopp made a great statement that he was a boy at Chelsea, he’s a man at Liverpool. I think that sums it up perfectly.

“He’s got a lot of humility. I liked about him at Chelsea, the way he came to the dressing room but it possibly held him back to an extent.

“Eden Hazard was there, Willian was there, Oscar was there, [Andre] Schurrle was there. It was very difficult for him to get a foot into the team and credit to him that he went away.

“He had these great attributes of pace and ability on the ball, went to Italy, performed brilliantly and he’s come back to Liverpool I would say at this point the signing of the summer.

“He’s creating, he’s using his pace, but not without thinking, he’s using it very effectively.

“His runs are brilliant, he’s a threat throughout any game that he plays and I like to see a player who’s gone away, he bet on himself to go away and prove himself and he’s come back a much better player.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will be acutely aware that Salah poses the greatest threat to his side this weekend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms