The UFC is in full force of promoting their PPV (pay-per-view) event.

The main event of UFC 218 on December 2 has been changed after Frankie Edgar announced he's had to pull out of the pay-per-view next month due to injury.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has some doubts about the former UFC featherweight champion’s mindset leading into their upcoming rematch at the next UFC PPV event, UFC 218.

Earlier this week, the former UFC champion attempted to say all the right things when speaking to the media during a conference call to hype the upcoming fight.

As seen in their first fight, Holloway took Aldo’s UFC featherweight title via third-round TKO at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro. Thus, when the opportunity came knocking to take back his belt and become a three-time champion is all the motivation that Aldo needs to get his hand raised.

UFC 218 is set to take place on on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

“It’s going to be different because I’m motivated,” Aldo said via a translator on a conference call (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I’m very well trained right now, I’m really focused and I believe it’s going to be a different ending from the first fight.”

“This guy is talking about motivation, how motivated he is for the belt,” Holloway said. “I have no idea when people talk motivation. This guy was fighting at his hometown as the champion, and for him to be saying motivation, now he feels way more motivated, fighting for your country and fighting in front of your people, for your belt, is not enough motivation? What’s going on?”

“I’m motivated. The belt is great. You know what comes with the belt? Bigger paydays, pay-per-views, and a lot of stuff,” Holloway said. “But a belt is a belt, and a fight is a fight. I don’t want to go out and get my butt whooped, my ass whooped in front of millions of people watching at home.”

Make no mistake about it, he didn’t have any problems getting up to fight someone he slugged it out with just a mere few months ago.

“I can fight this guy 10 times in a row,” Holloway said. “I’ll be motivated, that’s who I am.”

