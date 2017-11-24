Chuck Liddell might be returning to the cage.

It’s rare in MMA that legendary fighters stick to their first retirements. There are several examples of that. Tito Ortiz retired after losing to Forrest Griffin a second time, only to return to the sport two years later to join Bellator MMA. Georges St-Pierre couldn’t resist the pull of the cage and will be returning later this year to fight Michael Bisping.

Randy Couture came out of retirement to win the UFC heavyweight title once upon a time.

With all of that said, it shouldn’t surprise many that someone who was basically dragged away from fighting by Dana White, former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, would be possibly thinking about a return.

A few months ago, there were rumors of Liddell possibly returning to fighting, and this led to former UFC fighter turned Bellator MMA competitor Chael Sonnen calling him out for a fight in the UFC’s rival promotion.

Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.

Liddell has denied any plans for a comeback, but he’s also left the door open saying he could be persuaded out of retirement if the money was right.

The former UFC champion recently appeared on MMA Tonight (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) to talk about a possible comeback.

“I’ve thought about it, but everyone’s gonna have to keep wondering. I’m not sure yet, so we’ll see. I’m healthy. It would probably take more than [a month] to set it up, but I’m not sure yet. We’ll see. I mean, it depends on what gets offered. If someone offers me something crazy, I could fight tomorrow, but it just depends.”

Liddell also teased a possible trilogy fight with Tito Ortiz on Instagram back in June. On MMA Tonight, Liddell discussed having no interest in fighting Sonnen.

“That’s not true. I’ve never been offered a fight and I definitely never been offered to fight him. He doesn’t worry about the truth too much with his trash-talking. He’s not afraid to be liberal with his facts.”

Liddell did throw out one possible scenario that could get him back in the cage. He said that he would come out of retirement for the 15 million dollars that Nate Diaz reportedly wants to fight Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title at UFC 219.

“For $15 million I’ll get in there and fight them both! (Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz)”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms