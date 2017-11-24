It appears that WWE fans will not be able to see the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

This event has produced every January since 1988 by the sports entertainment company.

WWE's Royal Rumble is a battle royal that begins with two wrestlers in the ring, with the remaining participants introduced one by one at a set time period, usually 90 seconds.

Elimination occurs in the normal way with the last person standing as the winner, after all participants have entered the ring. As a result, the winner qualifies for a WWE Championship shot at Wrestlemania.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that there are no plans for the WWE to host the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s event, which is slated to take place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

The first-ever SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, recently did a Q&A with Amarillo.com. During the interview, she spoke about the possibility of WWE doing this match.

“I think there’ll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then, you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it’s a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles, the sky is the limit.”

"The Boss" Sasha Banks spoke with Ringside Collectibles. During the interview, Banks shared her thoughts on a possible Women's Royal Rumble. Here is what she had to say:

“A first-ever women’s Royal Rumble? January is coming up, I think that would be awesome to have all the women: past, present, future. Let’s do it, let’s get that rumble going.”

What are your thoughts on WWE not booking this match?

