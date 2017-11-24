Mohamed Salah's red-hot start to life at Liverpool is a far cry from his miserable twelve months at Chelsea two years ago.

The Egyptian played only 13 times in the Premier League for the Blues between January 2014 and 2015, scoring twice, before being loaned out to Fiorentina and then Roma, before signing for the latter for around £13m last summer.

His luck in Serie A was much like the form he has displayed for Jurgen Klopp's side this term, scoring 29 goals in 65 appearances for Roma, which helped them to finish second in the table.

Despite raising eyebrows at his record £37m move from Italy to Anfield, Salah has set the Premier League alight so far, and looks to be the signing of the season.

He has nine goals in 12 matches, helping Liverpool fire themselves up the table after a sticky start, and has another four in the Champions League.

Given his imperious form since leaving Stamford Bridge, it seems bizarre that he struggled so much in the capital.

He faces his former club for the first time tomorrow, with Liverpool looking to go level on points with the reigning champions.

And Klopp faced questions about the Egyptian at his pre-match press conference, where he gave his thoughts on why things didn't work out for him at Chelsea, saying that his young age hindered him in the capital.

"He was very young in a very strong team, it didn’t come through, that happens very often," he started.

"Another player in a similar situation is Kevin De Bruyne, he’s not doing too bad for [Manchester] City now.

"Obviously it was difficult in this time to come in the team, they [Chelsea] had already a fantastic offensive, they were successful in these times, so nobody is to blame."

Salah will naturally be eager to put in a good performance against his previous employers, as is the norm, but Klopp believes he doesn't have anything to prove when Chelsea visit Merseyside tomorrow night.

The German also expressed his relief that things didn't work out for him in west London, as he says he wouldn't have him at Anfield now if it had gone well.

"I don’t think he has to prove something, I don’t think that he sees it like that," he continued.

"It’s a completely normal situation, as a young boy you go there, you can come through or do it in a different way, he did it and in the end he succeeded, so he’s at Liverpool.

"If he did better at Chelsea we would not have him in this moment, so I’m happy about the situation."

