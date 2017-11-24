For anyone eager to track Tyson Fury’s return to boxing, it’s well worth checking out his Instagram account.

The 29-year-old has posted a series of videos of himself working out in the gym as he continues to get himself into fighting shape.

It’s clear from the videos that he still has a great deal of weight to lose - he recently revealed that he weighed 25 stone - but it’s great to see him back inside the ring.

Fury is, of course, eager to fight Anthony Joshua, who currently holds the IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight belts.

The two are expected to square off at some point in 2018 and Joshua is expecting a difficult contest - because Fury is “a nut-job”.

“Fury is tall and I think he's a bit of a nut-job to be honest with you,” Joshua said this week, per The Sun. “I think he's just got a bit of a screw loose.

"Any man with a screw loose even if it is just in business, they just have a little something that you can't put your finger on.

"So with Fury it would be tricky to figure him out.”

Fury has received an offer from Hearn

Fury is currently locked in a battle with UK anti-doping as he attempts to regain his boxing licence and he’s been offered some help by Eddie Hearn.

Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing stable includes Joshua, has revealed that he has offered to manage Fury, claiming he can offer the ‘Gypsy King’ “the biggest heavyweight fights”.

"I've spoken to him," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I think he needs some help in terms of a team, it's a process that is complicated.

"He needs the right advice, he wants to box on the biggest shows, be a box office fighter and fight AJ, I can deliver all those things.

"More importantly, not thinking about his next promotional move, it's more about getting him back in the ring, he has a lot on his plate.

"I understand he is a free agent. I don't know the ins and outs of that but certainly, if he was we would be very interested in working with Tyson Fury.

"We can give him the biggest heavyweight fights and ultimately work towards the biggest fight in British boxing history."

Fury and Joshua both under the same promoter. Now that would be very interesting.

Interestingly, Fury has hinted that he has agreed to Hearn’s offer on Twitter.

“Massive news coming over the next few days, stay posted!!!,” he wrote.

Based on the reaction to the tweet, many boxing fans expect an announcement that Fury has joined Hearn’s stable.

