West Ham v Leicester.

Twitter spotted what an angry West Ham fan did to Demarai Gray

Published Add your comment

David Moyes’ revealed his desire to see West Ham’s supporters get behind the team before Friday’s fixture against Leicester.

It’s been an almighty difficult season for the Hammers, who sacked Slaven Bilic just 11 league matches into the season, and Moyes has been appointed with the task of keeping them up.

Moyes’ first match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Watford but he hoped to see the supporters get behind the team at the London Stadium.

“If we can do well on the pitch, then hopefully the supporters concentrate on getting right behind the team,” he said, per The Sun.

“Friday night football is quite good. People come to the game looking forward to the weekend. They may have a couple of drinks on the way in and look forward to a few drinks on their way home.

“If I’m in that mood, I’m there to support the team and be up for the side. I know the standards we have to set for the team.

“We want to try to improve that.”

West Ham went 1-0 down to Leicester

It’s easy to sound buoyant but there’s no way the fans will get behind the players if they don’t improve, and fast.

It took just eight minutes for Leicester to take the lead, Marc Albrighton turning home Jamie Vardy’s cross, although Cheikhou Kouyate equalised for the hosts.

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

Watch: What a West Ham fan did to Demarai Gray

One West Ham fan summed up the anger among the fans with his reaction to the ball going out of play.

The ball bounced into the stands and instead of passing the ball back to Andy Carroll, he decided to throw it at Leicester’s Demarai Gray.

Twitter reacts

Fans on Twitter instantly spotted it. Check out the best of the reaction below.

Topics:
West Ham United
Marc Albrighton
Premier League
Andrew Carroll
Leicester City
Football
David Moyes

