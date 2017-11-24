Football

FBL-EUR-C1-BASEL-MAN UTD.

Eric Cantona claims Man United shouldn't have appointed Jose Mourinho

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite Manchester United's strong start to the season, Jose Mourinho has not been able to escape criticism from the media this season.

The Portuguese has led United to second in the Premier League, eight points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, while all-but securing qualification to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.

Mourinho is also on-course to defend his Carabao Cup crown this term, with the Red Devils drawn against Championship side Bristol City in the quarter finals.

However, one big sticking point continues to be their away form against the 'top six' teams in the Premier League.

Their failure to score at Liverpool and Chelsea means Mourinho is still yet to taste victory on the road against United's closest rivals in seven attempts since replacing Louis van Gaal, and they've only found the net once in those fixtures.

Mourinho's pragmatic style, therefore, has come under scrutiny once again, particularly following Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Basel, where the Europa League champions seemed content with a point from the off.

United legend Eric Cantona has voiced his own concern at the Portuguese's tactics, and claimed his old club should never have appointed him in the first place.

Cantona believes that his defensive approach does not fit the Old Trafford club's philosophy, though he does respect him as a manager.

"I just cannot understand why Manchester United takes on a manager who plays in a defensive way," he said.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

"He is very intelligent but he is playing in this defensive way which is not the identity of Manchester United.

"I love Mourinho as manager, and I said it before he arrived in Manchester. He's very clever and he takes all the pressure on himself.

"He is very psychological. He has a lot of charisma. He won a lot of things and he will win a lot of things."

ITALY-ROME-CINEMA-FESTIVAL

The Frenchman also named the man he would've liked to have seen given the job when van Gaal departed in 2016 - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has revolutionised United's neighbours, and they have one of the most dominant attacks in Europe.

City have scored 13 more goals in the league than Mourinho's men, which is a huge factor in their eight-point lead.

Manchester City v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League

Cantona claims he doesn't watch the Citizens because of his loyalty to his former club, but says he would have loved to play under Guardiola.

"The football I played and the football (Sir Alex) Ferguson played, and (Sir) Matt Busby before, it was very creative football," he stated.

"It's why I prefer the way Guardiola plays and I would prefer to have him as manager of Manchester United — it's more logical.

p1bvnt1crkg561eeiclo18uc1j5b9.jpg

"I prefer to watch when Barcelona play. I don't watch Manchester City because it's Manchester City, but I would love to play for a team managed by Guardiola.

"Of course, I follow Manchester United because it's my club, my blood, more than a club. But I prefer more creative teams like Barcelona."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Eric Cantona
David de Gea
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

WWE could be bringing back popular gimmick match yearly

WWE could be bringing back popular gimmick match yearly

What Eden Hazard has planned for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool v Chelsea

What Eden Hazard has planned for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool v Chelsea

Watch: the brilliant moment Arsenal and Koln fans united against Tottenham

Watch: the brilliant moment Arsenal and Koln fans united against Tottenham

The real reason Mourinho dropped Mkhitaryan against Newcastle and Basel [Mirror]

The real reason Mourinho dropped Mkhitaryan against Newcastle and Basel [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again