Despite Manchester United's strong start to the season, Jose Mourinho has not been able to escape criticism from the media this season.

The Portuguese has led United to second in the Premier League, eight points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, while all-but securing qualification to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.

Mourinho is also on-course to defend his Carabao Cup crown this term, with the Red Devils drawn against Championship side Bristol City in the quarter finals.

However, one big sticking point continues to be their away form against the 'top six' teams in the Premier League.

Their failure to score at Liverpool and Chelsea means Mourinho is still yet to taste victory on the road against United's closest rivals in seven attempts since replacing Louis van Gaal, and they've only found the net once in those fixtures.

Mourinho's pragmatic style, therefore, has come under scrutiny once again, particularly following Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Basel, where the Europa League champions seemed content with a point from the off.

United legend Eric Cantona has voiced his own concern at the Portuguese's tactics, and claimed his old club should never have appointed him in the first place.

Cantona believes that his defensive approach does not fit the Old Trafford club's philosophy, though he does respect him as a manager.

"I just cannot understand why Manchester United takes on a manager who plays in a defensive way," he said.

"He is very intelligent but he is playing in this defensive way which is not the identity of Manchester United.

"I love Mourinho as manager, and I said it before he arrived in Manchester. He's very clever and he takes all the pressure on himself.

"He is very psychological. He has a lot of charisma. He won a lot of things and he will win a lot of things."

The Frenchman also named the man he would've liked to have seen given the job when van Gaal departed in 2016 - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has revolutionised United's neighbours, and they have one of the most dominant attacks in Europe.

City have scored 13 more goals in the league than Mourinho's men, which is a huge factor in their eight-point lead.

Cantona claims he doesn't watch the Citizens because of his loyalty to his former club, but says he would have loved to play under Guardiola.

"The football I played and the football (Sir Alex) Ferguson played, and (Sir) Matt Busby before, it was very creative football," he stated.

"It's why I prefer the way Guardiola plays and I would prefer to have him as manager of Manchester United — it's more logical.

"I prefer to watch when Barcelona play. I don't watch Manchester City because it's Manchester City, but I would love to play for a team managed by Guardiola.

"Of course, I follow Manchester United because it's my club, my blood, more than a club. But I prefer more creative teams like Barcelona."

