LeBron, Russ have triple-doubles; Celtics top Magic; Steph dominates Bulls

Trail Blazers (11-8) 127; Nets (6-12) 125

The trio of Damian Lillard (34/4/9), Jusuf Nurkic (29/15/3) and CJ McCollum (26/2/5) combined to score a remarkable 89 points on 32-of-57 shooting for the Blazers in the victory. Brooklyn featured their typical balanced attack and had eight different players score in double-figures, led by Spencer Dinwiddie (23/4/6), who continued to thrive in D’Angelo Russell’s absence. Both teams shot exactly 50.0 percent from the field and also took care of the ball, as there were just 16 total turnovers between the two clubs.

Hawks (4-15) 116; Knicks (10-8) 104

The Hawks erased a 39-24 Knicks lead after the first quarter and as much as a 17-point deficit to record the comeback victory. Although Kristaps Porzingis (28/4/2), Courtney Lee (26/4/2) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (22/3/5) all had solid games for the Knicks, New York scored just 37 second-half points compared to 67 in the first half. Dennis Schroder (26/2/8) was efficient for Atlanta, going 11-of-18 from the floor in the victory. Six other Hawks also scored in double-figures.

Celtics (17-3) 118; Magic (8-11) 103

The final score doesn’t indicate how much of a blowout this game was. The Celtics led 73-47 at halftime and 99-69 at the end of three quarters before pulling their starters. No Magic player scored over 14 points and the starting duo of Aaron Gordon (11/7/1) and Evan Fournier (7/5/2) especially struggled, combining to go just 5-of-23 shooting. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving (30/4/3) dropped 30 points in just 25 minutes. Terry Rozier (23/6/2) was the star off the bench for Boston, going 8-for-11 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three.

Cavaliers (12-7) 100; Hornets (8-10) 99

Kemba Walker (15/6/8) missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, barely getting the ball over the outstretched hand of LeBron James (27/16/13), who recorded a triple-double in the win for Cleveland. Kevin Love (11/13/0) quietly had a double-double for the Cavs, who have now won seven-straight games. Dwight Howard (20/13/1) continued to dominate on the inside, but the Hornets were stung by terrible free throw shooting, going just 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) from the charity stripe. LeBron is now an incredible 21-0 head-to-head against Walker in his career.

Pacers (11-8) 107; Raptors (11-7) 104

Despite a valiant effort by Kyle Lowry (24/10/8), who fell just two assists shy of a triple-double, the Raptors’ third quarter in which they were outscored 31-20 came back to haunt them in the end. Victor Oladipo (21/1/3) led the Pacers in the scoring column while Lance Stephenson (18/7/0) had a very efficient shooting night off the bench, going 7-of-9 overall, including 4-for-4 from three in the win.

Heat (9-9) 109; Timberwolves (11-8) 97

Wayne Ellington (21/3/1) surprisingly led the Heat in scoring and picked up all but three of his points from beyond the three-point line in the victory, going 6-of-9 from deep. Goran Dragic (20/4/6) also had a solid game for Miami, who improved to .500 on the year. Hassan Whiteside (16/10/1) had a double-double in just 24 minutes played. T-Wolves point guard Jeff Teague was a late scratch and the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns (18/11/3), Andrew Wiggins (18/3/2) and Jimmy Butler (18/6/4) couldn’t do enough to lead Minnesota to victory.

Pistons (12-6) 99; Thunder (8-10) 98

The Thunder lost yet another close game despite a triple-double by Russell Westbrook (27/11/11). Paul George (16/2/2) got in early foul trouble for the Thunder, which resulted in Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony (20/8/3) shouldering more of the offensive load. However, Westbrook went just 10-of-29 and Melo went 9-of-24. Combined, the two went 3-for-16 from three. Andre Drummond (17/14/3) had another double-double in the narrow win for the Pistons, who continued their hot start to the season.

Nuggets (11-8) 104; Grizzlies (7-11) 92

Denver center Nikola Jokic (28/13/8) was just two assists shy of a triple-double and matched up well against Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol (15/6/14), who had an amazing 14 assists from the center position for Memphis. The Nuggets won despite making just 15-of-26 free throws and turning the ball over 21 times. They outscored Memphis 28-18 in the final quarter to pick up the victory and shockingly won the rebounding battle 50-to-23.

Pelicans (11-8) 115; Suns (7-13) 91

This game was out of hand at halftime, as the Pelicans led 72-42. The huge margin allowed Anthony Davis (23/9/2) and DeMarcus Cousins (19/10/6) to get some much-needed rest on the bench, as they played 26 and 30 minutes respectively in the blowout. TJ Warren (18/2/1) led the Suns in scoring, but Phoenix couldn’t get anything going on offense, as they shot 39.4 percent overall, including 2-of-20 from three. The Suns also had 12 assists compared to 16 turnovers.while New Orleans had 29 assists on 16 turnovers.

Warriors (14-5) 143; Bulls (3-14) 94

Playing without Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest), the Warriors relied on the original "Splash Brothers" Stephen Curry (33/7/4) and Klay Thompson (29/4/1). Despite playing 27 and 26 minutes respectively, Curry went 10-of-18 shooting and Thompson went 12-of-17. Curry had 31 first-half points and 26 came in the second quarter alone. Golden State shot 58.2 percent from the field, went 16-for-36 (44.4 percent) from three, went a perfect 21-for-21 from the free throw line and dished out 36 assists in the lopsided win. Meanwhile, the Bulls shot 35.4 percent and simply couldn’t match up with anyone.