Joshua knocked out Carlos Takam late last month..

Anthony Joshua names his personal favourite knockout

Anthony Joshua has named his personal favourite knockout of his career - and he's gone for skill over importance.

The stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in April almost certainly sits most fondly in his memory, but Joshua went in a different direction when picking just one knockout to sit at the top of his list.

The 28-year-old has now had 20 professional fights - all of which were won by knockout - so Joshua has a fine selection to choose from.

The one he's gone for, though, was his first round stoppage of Michael Sprott a little over a year into his career.

Joshua named his choice while appearing on "Dubai Eye Sport", backing it up with his reasoning.

"My favourite one honestly was Michael Sprott, because he went on the ropes and I’ve just worked his body all the way up to the top of his head," he said.

"It was just a good display of switch up attacks – to the body then switch to the head. You just can’t see where the punches are coming from, and that’s why I like that knockout.”

The Sprott fight was the 10th of Joshua's career, coming a month after he won his first professional title: the WBC international heavyweight title.

Joshua now holds the IBF, WBA (Super), and IBO heavyweight titles, and the Brit clearly sees the Sprott win as a display of the potential that would lead him there.

That fight came towards the end of an initial flurry of fights that saw Joshua establish himself. Nowadays he's firmly there, able to pick and choose his opponents as they line up in front of him.

Having stopped Frenchman Carlos Takam in October, Joshua's next challenger is hotly anticipated as potential unification fights against WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker or WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder continue to heat up.

