Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson’s beef is easily one of the best Premier League storylines of 2017.

It began way back in March, when Leicester City’s Simpson took offence to a photo of Carragher wearing Everton gear.

“I don’t think I would ever see Gary Neville training in a Man City training shirt,” Simpson wrote on Twitter.

The situation quickly escalated, with Simpson poking fun at the fact that Carragher never won the Premier League during his career.

“I won the league you haven’t,” Simpson said.

“Thought you had more?” the Liverpool legend responded. “You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!!”

Carragher reignited the feud with 'snake' tweet

The feud was reignited in May when Carragher posted a photo with a snake around his neck, writing on Twitter: “Finally get my hands on @dannysimpson”.

The Leicester defender hit back with a photo of himself wearing his Premier League winner’s medal, adding: “@Carra23 have you ever just chilled in your living room like this with a prem medal on your neck 🐸”.

Carragher interviewed Simpson on Sky Sports

Carragher and Simpson have since buried the hatchet and they came together for a Sky Sports interview before Leicester’s 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The moment Simpson spotted Carragher

It made for rather awkward viewing - especially the moment where Carragher clutched Simpson’s chest.

Check it out below.

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

The match finished 1-1

Carragher watched on as West Ham and Leicester battled to a 1-1 draw, Cheikhou Kouyate cancelling out Marc Albrighton’s early opener as David Moyes secured his first point as the Hammers’ boss.

Carragher’s colleague Gary Neville was rather impressed with what he saw from West Ham.

"We were here three or four weeks ago against Brighton, and we had nothing positive to say about West Ham, because what they put out on the pitch was pitiful, pathetic," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"Tonight, they've put out a foundation with the work rate, particularly in the second half, and the fans being with them, they'll get a lot of belief from that.”

West Ham remain in the bottom three while Leicester sit 11th.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms