The blockbuster rematch between two giants of boxing David Haye and Tony Bellew was one of the highly anticipated events of the calendar year, scheduled for December 17 at the O2 Arena in London.

The world of boxing was keen to witness the resume of a bitter rivalry that saw the duo come face-to-face earlier this term in March, which ended in favour of Bellew via TKO in the 11th round.

However, situations turned for the worse for Haye as he sustained a bizarre accident while training during a stair conditioning session.

He tore his bicep while grabbing the banister to save himself from falling down the stairs, the injury which wrecked his plans to overturn the initial result nine months ago.

The heavyweight ace released a statement during the week, admitting the much awaited clash has been postponed due to the freak incident.

Haye underwent surgery on his left hand and was videoed training on Wednesday with his arm in a sling, the footage which he himself posted on his social media platform.

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to disclose the extent of the injury, with a picture of himself after removing his bandages to show off the surgery scars on his bicep.

He was all smiles as he captioned the post: “Road to recovery is officially underway. My bandages came off yesterday and physio started today!

“As the saying goes: 'If you can find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn't lead anywhere'

“Six weeks of focus and rehab - Bring it on.”

The Londoner is adamant he will make a full recovery as he vowed to be back inside the ring near the new year period after the rehabilitation programme finishes in December.

The showdown between the Hayemaker and The Bomber is now expected to be rescheduled to either March or May in 2018.

The Liverpudlian rival, on the other hand, is less confident of the fight coming to fruition on any potential date as he raised doubts if Haye can be trusted with a history of pulling out of fights due to injuries.

The former heavyweight champion made his long awaited comeback to the ring in recent months after rupturing his right Achilles against Bellew in their contest in March.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms