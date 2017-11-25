It's been a season of two halves for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Going into his second campaign at Manchester United, following last summer's move from Borussia Dortmund, Mkhitaryan got five assists in his first three games.

He then scored his first goal of the season against Everton in a 4-0 win, and also got on the scoresheet in their 4-1 success away at CSKA Moscow.

However, since that night in Russia, the Armenian hasn't assisted or scored a goal in seven matches.

Mkhitaryan amazingly hasn't completed the full 90 minutes in the Premier League this term, having to compete alongside Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard for minutes on the pitch.

Unfortunately for the former Dortmund man, he has fallen so far down the pecking order that Jose Mourinho hasn't even included him in his squad for the games against Newcastle and Basel.

The Portuguese was clearly making a statement by leaving one of his star recruits last year out, and he has warned Mkhitaryan that his future at Old Trafford is at stake.

Mourinho revealed he has been unhappy with multiple performances that the Armenian has put in, and that form allowed him to give other players an opportunity.

"I was not happy with his last performances," he started. "I’m not speaking one or two, I’m speaking three, four or five. He started the season very well and after that step by step he was disappearing.

"His performance levels in terms of goal scoring, assists, high pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No 10, were decreasing step by step. That was enough because the others worked to have a chance.

"Everybody works to have a chance. It’s as simple as that. So last couple of matches Mkhitaryan was out and other players had the opportunity."

Mkhitaryan also struggled to get into the United team at times in his debut campaign following his £30m move.

He was dropped for the first six games last season as he struggled to adjust to the demands of the Premier League.

Eventually, his form picked up and he finished the year with 11 goals, including one in the Europe League final as United beat Ajax 2-0.

But it will take a drastic turnaround for the Armenian to match that tally this time, as he seemingly moves closer to the Old Trafford exit.

