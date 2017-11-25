Football

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final.

Jose Mourinho criticises Henrikh Mkhitaryan's recent displays

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been a season of two halves for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Going into his second campaign at Manchester United, following last summer's move from Borussia Dortmund, Mkhitaryan got five assists in his first three games.

He then scored his first goal of the season against Everton in a 4-0 win, and also got on the scoresheet in their 4-1 success away at CSKA Moscow.

However, since that night in Russia, the Armenian hasn't assisted or scored a goal in seven matches.

Mkhitaryan amazingly hasn't completed the full 90 minutes in the Premier League this term, having to compete alongside Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard for minutes on the pitch.

Unfortunately for the former Dortmund man, he has fallen so far down the pecking order that Jose Mourinho hasn't even included him in his squad for the games against Newcastle and Basel.

The Portuguese was clearly making a statement by leaving one of his star recruits last year out, and he has warned Mkhitaryan that his future at Old Trafford is at stake.

Mourinho revealed he has been unhappy with multiple performances that the Armenian has put in, and that form allowed him to give other players an opportunity.

CSKA Moskva v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League

"I was not happy with his last performances," he started. "I’m not speaking one or two, I’m speaking three, four or five. He started the season very well and after that step by step he was disappearing.

"His performance levels in terms of goal scoring, assists, high pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No 10, were decreasing step by step. That was enough because the others worked to have a chance.

"Everybody works to have a chance. It’s as simple as that. So last couple of matches Mkhitaryan was out and other players had the opportunity."

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-TRAINING

Mkhitaryan also struggled to get into the United team at times in his debut campaign following his £30m move.

He was dropped for the first six games last season as he struggled to adjust to the demands of the Premier League.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Eventually, his form picked up and he finished the year with 11 goals, including one in the Europe League final as United beat Ajax 2-0.

But it will take a drastic turnaround for the Armenian to match that tally this time, as he seemingly moves closer to the Old Trafford exit.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Manchester United
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Marcus Rashford

Trending Stories

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

WWE could be bringing back popular gimmick match yearly

WWE could be bringing back popular gimmick match yearly

What Eden Hazard has planned for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool v Chelsea

What Eden Hazard has planned for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool v Chelsea

Watch: the brilliant moment Arsenal and Koln fans united against Tottenham

Watch: the brilliant moment Arsenal and Koln fans united against Tottenham

The real reason Mourinho dropped Mkhitaryan against Newcastle and Basel [Mirror]

The real reason Mourinho dropped Mkhitaryan against Newcastle and Basel [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again