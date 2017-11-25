Mesut Ozil and Arsenal have hit top form at just the right moment.

The Gunners have won three of their last four games, including last weekend's 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby, to move to within three points of third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ozil hadn't registered a goal or assist in appearances in the league before their 5-2 demolition of Everton, but the former Real Madrid man got one of each in that game, and has added two assists since.

It was his free-kick that Shkodran Mustafi headed in to open the scoring against their most fierce rivals, and his imperious performance earned him the man of the match award.

However, he is still yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates, with his current deal set to expire next summer, and he has been strongly linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.

Ozil is often criticised due to his low work rate, which is comfortably below the standard of his footballing ability.

Wenger, though, says it is in fact hard work that is behind his impressive performances, and the Frenchman claims Ozil is 'extremely fit'.

"Mesut has worked hard and he is extremely fit at the moment as well, and that is why you see him sharp," he commented.

"The quality of his technical aspect is always there but he has added a more determined attitude and that is what you want from him. Football today is very demanding in the mental and physical aspects and Mesut is in much better physical shape than he was before.

"Every player wants to be a star and when they don’t manage to do it they are really disappointed but the best way to achieve it is to work hard and show the quality of performance that people expect from you."

If the German international is able to keep up this level of performance, Arsenal fans will be praying they can hold onto the man they signed for a record £42.5m in 2013.

His suitors will no doubt be watching his displays with a keen eye, though.

