Enigmatic Italian striker Mario Balotelli spent two-and-a-half years at Manchester City before joining AC Milan in a £19m transfer.

The 27-year-old forward, who is considered as one of Liverpool's worst ever signings, has got his career back on track at Ligue 1 club Nice.

Signed for £16m to replace Luis Suarez, Balotelli managed one Premier League goal in 20 appearances before being shipped out on loan to AC Milan.

Pushing for a recall to the national team, Balotelli has scored 28 goals for the French club since joining on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2016.

He scored a brace in their 3-1 Europa League win over Zulte-Waregem on Thursday to secure Nice's spot in the knockout rounds.

Former Manchester City kitman Les Chapman gave an interview to the Daily Mail and shared a couple of new stories about the eccentric Italian.

"He [Balotelli] was a complete one-off," revealed Chapman. "The most unpredictable man on the planet. When he got sent off at Arsenal he threw his boot through the plasma TV in the dressing-room!"

Balotelli was sent off in the dying seconds of a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates in April 2012.

"But he was bright," continued Chapman. "He wasn't stupid, and he was very generous. He would go into a garage and pay for everyone's petrol or give a homeless guy a wad of cash.

"Then he used to wonder why his car was impounded 27 times… because it was painted in camouflage and he parked it on double yellows outside San Carlo restaurant in the middle of Manchester every day. I opened his locker after he left and all his parking tickets just fell out!"

Balotelli hasn't featured for the national team since 2014 - but Gian Piero Ventura's recent dismissal could pave the way for his return.

Beaten by Sweden in the two-legged play-off, Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Veteran internationals Giorgio Chiellini, Daniele de Rossi and Andrea Barzagli joined legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in calling time on their international careers following the humiliating defeat to Sweden.

