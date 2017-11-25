Aaron Ramsey spends most of his time hiding in the shadows of Arsenal star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil but, still, his contribution to the Gunners is unquestionable.

The north London outfit may not be littered with star names like a number of their Premier League rivals, but Sanchez and Ozil are often found gaining the most attention at the Emirates.

It's unsurprising, given the fact that you wouldn't have to watch either for long at all to realise they are a class above a large proportion of the Arsenal squad.

However, in his near 10 years at the club, Ramsey has at times deserved more of the spotlight than he has been given.

And with the departures of both Sanchez and Ozil near inevitable in the summer, there shouldn't be too many reasons to disbelieve the 26-year-old could step up to fill the latter's boots.

It's clear that Ozil is on a world class level when he performs at his best, but given that Ramsey is three years younger than his German teammate, the Welshman is still to hit his peak.

For certain, Ramsey won't want to see either of the Gunners' key men potentially walking away for nothing next summer, despite an apparent distanced relationship between himself and Sanchez.

It's not new to the Arsenal faithful that the pair don't appear to get along, and the Chilean's frustration with Ramsey in their 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday only appeared to prove that.

The Wales international failed to spot the run of Sanchez as he stood over a freekick 10 yards inside his own half, leaving Sanchez to jump and swing his arms in frustration.

Ramsey's excellent passing highlights

However, an Arsenal fan on Twitter posted a 101-second compilation clip of Ramsey's defence-splitting passing which highlighted the midfielder's, normally, excellent vision and passing.

See Ramsey's highlights in the video below.

Wenger's answer to potential Ozil departure?

While the Gunners faithful may be concerned about how they will, most likely, have to replace Sanchez and Ozil next summer, Ramsey could help to fill the void of the latter.

The 26-year-old's injury issues will be of concern but, when fit, and now entering the peak of his career, there's no reason to suggest Ramsey can't at least help to ease the burden of losing Ozil.

Wenger isn't renowned for spending big year on year and his long-serving midfielder could be an option.

