Alberto Moreno hasn't always covered himself in glory since joining Liverpool in 2014, it's fair to say.

The Spaniard moved to Anfield little more than three years ago under former boss Brendan Rodgers but hasn't always been as popular under Jurgen Klopp.

For much of last season, the German had favoured switching James Milner from midfield to Moreno's natural left-back position.

However, already this campaign, Moreno is set to match the total number of appearances he made in the entirety of last season if he features at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

Klopp's decision to reinstate the 25-year-old at the beginning of the season looked like one that was only going to cause further problems to their defensive frailties of recent seasons.

No other team in the top four conceded as many as the Reds last campaign, while Liverpool failed to acquire their man defensive target in the summer, Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

And the Reds go into their game against the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday on the back of a demoralising 3-3 draw away to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Liverpool draw a tale of two halves

On paper, a point away to a strong Spanish outfit who won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 sounds credible. However, the manner of the draw was less so.

After 30 minutes, Klopp's men were cruising in Spain, thanks to two goals from Roberto Firmino and a strike from Sadio Mane in between.

But Liverpool capitulated in the second half, conceding six minutes after the restart, followed by a penalty nine minutes later before a Guido Pizarro goal snatched a point in the 93rd minute.

Moreno was at fault for two of the goals, conceding a needless freekick which led to Sevilla's first, before standing on Ben Yedder's foot to gift his former club a penalty to make it 3-2.

Klopp defends Moreno's Sevilla performance

However, despite the Spaniard somewhat embarrassing himself on his return to his boyhood club, Klopp believes Moreno's concentration dipped as he was "back in familiar surroundings".

“It’s not the player to blame," Klopp said, per The Telegraph. "I am 100 percent responsible for that. I told him I still trust him 100 percent.

“Obviously it was difficult in Sevilla in all the circumstances, everybody was talking to him like they were talking to a family member. He left there and a lot of people are still there that he knows well.

“If there’s 1, 2, or 3% of concentration or whatever, you come a little bit too late and that’s how it started."

But Moreno will have to atone for his errors from midweek against a Chelsea side who possess exceptional attacking talent and are capable of being a major threat out wide, also.

