Cricket

Warner & Anderson: Not the best of friends.

What David Warner said to James Anderson during the first Test in Brisbane

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The most respected and highly anticipated Ashes series got underway at the Gabba on Thursday, with both Australia and England hoping to secure the top honours.

England and Australia have shared a bitter rivalry which has often led to several confrontations apart from the cricketing antics on the pitch.

Mind games have been an intrinsic part of the sport over the years, and who has mastered the tactic better than Australia in the world of cricket.

The ongoing first Test in Brisbane was no different.

England won the toss and elected to bat and managed to amass 302 untill their first innings came to an end on Day 2.

James Vince, Mark Stoneman, and Dawid Malan registered brilliant half-centuries as the visitors somehow went past the 300-run mark.

Old competitors did resume their rivalry, but two names from opposition camps held the limelight near the end of England’s innings.

It was none other than David Warner and James Anderson.

The duo is not known to be the best of friends among their peers and never shied away from letting his counterpart know about the assessment of the other, often resorting to sledging on the pitch.

Australia v England - First Test: Day 2

On Friday, right when Anderson came out to bat, Warner positioned himself in his path as the Englishman headed to the crease to take stance.

The 31-year-old Aussie was then seen to say something to the Brit speedster, with his hands behind his back that completely riled Anderson to make him turn his head and snap back.

However, it was Warner at the receiving end, although it was more actions speaking louder than words for England.

You can watch the video below to know what actually transpired.

Some inspiring moves from captain Joe Root in terms of field placings and sharp bowling from Anderson, Jake Ball, and Stuart Broad kept the Australian powerhouse silent from the start.

Warner could only secure eight off eight overs and 13 off 14, a stark contrast to himself despite being on home soil.

The thoughtful approach of the visitors paid dividends as Warner steered a short ball to short mid-wicket, straight into the hands of Malan off Ball in the 20th over.

The series of events came around a full circle for Warner as he first conjured it then had to cope with it later during the day.

England lead Australia by seven runs at the close of play on Day 3, with an exciting finish awaiting the cricket faithful in the next two days.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket

Trending Stories

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

The Browns will rely heavily on one player in Week 12 against Bengals

Opponents that Asuka could end up facing at WrestleMania 34 revealed

Opponents that Asuka could end up facing at WrestleMania 34 revealed

Liverpool fans think they know what Sadio Mane was saying to Jurgen Klopp at full-time

Liverpool fans think they know what Sadio Mane was saying to Jurgen Klopp at full-time

Twitter baffled by what Romelu Lukaku did just before Ashley Young's goal v Brighton

Twitter baffled by what Romelu Lukaku did just before Ashley Young's goal v Brighton

What every Man United fan is saying about Victor Lindelof after Brighton victory

What every Man United fan is saying about Victor Lindelof after Brighton victory

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again