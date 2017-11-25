The most respected and highly anticipated Ashes series got underway at the Gabba on Thursday, with both Australia and England hoping to secure the top honours.

England and Australia have shared a bitter rivalry which has often led to several confrontations apart from the cricketing antics on the pitch.

Mind games have been an intrinsic part of the sport over the years, and who has mastered the tactic better than Australia in the world of cricket.

The ongoing first Test in Brisbane was no different.

England won the toss and elected to bat and managed to amass 302 untill their first innings came to an end on Day 2.

James Vince, Mark Stoneman, and Dawid Malan registered brilliant half-centuries as the visitors somehow went past the 300-run mark.

Old competitors did resume their rivalry, but two names from opposition camps held the limelight near the end of England’s innings.

It was none other than David Warner and James Anderson.

The duo is not known to be the best of friends among their peers and never shied away from letting his counterpart know about the assessment of the other, often resorting to sledging on the pitch.

On Friday, right when Anderson came out to bat, Warner positioned himself in his path as the Englishman headed to the crease to take stance.

The 31-year-old Aussie was then seen to say something to the Brit speedster, with his hands behind his back that completely riled Anderson to make him turn his head and snap back.

However, it was Warner at the receiving end, although it was more actions speaking louder than words for England.

You can watch the video below to know what actually transpired.

Some inspiring moves from captain Joe Root in terms of field placings and sharp bowling from Anderson, Jake Ball, and Stuart Broad kept the Australian powerhouse silent from the start.

Warner could only secure eight off eight overs and 13 off 14, a stark contrast to himself despite being on home soil.

The thoughtful approach of the visitors paid dividends as Warner steered a short ball to short mid-wicket, straight into the hands of Malan off Ball in the 20th over.

The series of events came around a full circle for Warner as he first conjured it then had to cope with it later during the day.

England lead Australia by seven runs at the close of play on Day 3, with an exciting finish awaiting the cricket faithful in the next two days.

