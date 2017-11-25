Boxing

Tyson Fury wasted no time in calling out Tony Bellew after David Haye withdrew from their scheduled December 17 bout.

“I just heard David Haye has pulled out against Tony ‘The B***end’ Bellew,” Fury said in a video on Instagram.

“I will be ready and willing and waiting to fight Tony Bellew - May 5th, O2 Arena, London.

“Like I said before Tony, if you want to fight a real man and the best heavyweight in the world then we’ll be ready and waiting.”

Watch: Fury calls out Bellew

It appeared unlikely that Bellew would ever accept Fury’s proposal. He’s boxed for the majority of his career as a light-heavyweight or a cruiserweight and would appear minuscule in comparison to Fury.

Bellew wants to fight Fury

Yet, incredibly, it turns out that the Bomber is eager to meet the returning Fury inside the ring.

In an appearance on Soccer AM on Saturday morning, Bellew called Fury out and said to him: “Let’s get it going.”

“I’ve got a massive interest in fighting Stavros Flatley lookalike Tyson Fury to be honest,” Bellew said.

p1bvpe0k6f199cr1417ff5tj4lr9.jpg

Stavros Flatley is the name of the British father-and-son act who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Isle Of Man Music Festival - Day 3

Bellew added: “Listen, he’s given me a hell of a lot of stick, as good as he is, but Stavros, if you’re out there, let’s get it going.

“Everyone says I’m scared of big heavyweights. They don’t come any bigger than Stavros Flatley, do they?

“So listen, I’m game to do it when you are.”

Tony Bellew and David Haye Press Conference

Bellew joked about Fury's weight

When asked for confirmation from Jimmy Bullard, Bellew responded: “I’ll fight Tyson Fury, not a problem at all.

“Everyone says I’m scared of big heavyweights - he’s the biggest of them all.

“Bring it on.”

Bellew continued by jesting about Fury’s weight.

“I’ve just got to stay in the gym,” he said. “And for once it will be nice to fight someone fatter than me.

“I just think it will make for a great fight.”

Watch: Bellew calls out Fury

Twitter reacts

Credit to Bellew - he just wants to fight. He trained for 10 weeks before Haye pulled out and is now happy to step into the ring with a man who stands 6ft 9in tall and, at the height of his career, defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

“I just want to fight, that’s the most important thing. I’m sick of waiting on the sidelines,” he added.

“I’ve waited this long now. David’s incurred an injury, it is what it is, but my career does not revolve around Sideshow Bob - my career revolves around me and I’d like it to involve Stavros Flatley.”

The thought of Bellew in a ring with Fury remains unimaginable but props to the Evertonian, regardless.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

