Getting stuck behind a slow driver can be frustrating at the best of times for most of us.

Happening in the middle of a flying lap during an F1 practice session must be quite a test of one's patience.

This is the scenario that greeted Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo in Abu Dhabi, and he reacted with some understandable petulance.

The second free practice session for this weekend's Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi was hotting up, and on a quick lap, Ricciardo encountered the Haas of Romain Grosjean moving at a rather more leisurely pace on the final corner, thereby ruining a potentially fast lap.

Ricciardo, not shy to express his feelings, flipped the bird to the Haas driver as the brakes were quickly applied.

The moment was captured by the Australian's onboard camera, and the usually jocular driver revealed his exasperation and disbelief at seeing the Haas on an out lap dawdling in front of him. 

Ricciardo laughed off the incident, joking that he was just shaking off a bruised finger, and the pair were quick to apologise to each other on Twitter, Grosjean himself joking that it was dark out there and he didnt see the onrushing Red Bull. 

After the close call, Ricciardo's team were quick to admit they noticed Grosjean get in his way, to which the Australian replied: "Nah, he was good. He didn't get in my way."

Knowing that their driver was being sarcastic, they swiftly replied with: "Not sure your sarcasm is coming across very well."

To which Ricciardo simply responded with: "Yeah," and then an explicit which was bleeped out.

The Haas driver's difficult day was ended early by an electrical issue, but they still have an opportunity to improve their position of eighth on the constructors table in the season finale.

Ricciardo has qualified in sixth for Sunday's race and will be hoping to finish his season in style.

