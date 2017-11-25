Kyrie Irving has made a great start to life with the Boston Celtics and has become an instant fans' favourite.

He was one of the main instigators for the team's remarkable recent 16-game winning streak as he produced a number of impressive individual displays during the run.

The 25-year-old has always been considered as one of the best clutch players in the league and has taken over on a number of occasions for the Celtics down the stretch in recent weeks to enhance that reputation.

Boston fans have been spoiled by clutch point guards in recent years as Isaiah Thomas regularly performed heroics in the fourth quarter last season.

Even though they are currently being dazzled by Irving's performances, fans in Beantown will never forget what IT was able to produce during his time with the franchise, especially last year.

It, therefore, came as a surprise that ESPN's Chris Forsberg published an article praising Kyrie for his clutch plays and seemed to discredit Thomas in the process.

The headline of the piece read: "Isaiah Who? Why Kyrie Irving is Boston's new king of clutch time".

Forsberg went into detail comparing the crunch-time numbers of the two point guards and it prompted a response from the former Celtics man after he was alerted to it by a Cleveland Cavaliers fan on Twitter.

The fan sent the two-time All-Star a picture of the headline saying, "You need any more motivation @isaiahthomas ?? #ProveThemWrong".

Isaiah took the bait and offered the following response:

Whatever your feelings are about Thomas and the things he's said since being traded by the Celtics, it's difficult to argue with him here.

The 28-year-old earned the nicknames “Mr. Fourth Quarter” and “King of the Fourth” for his late-game exploits in the famous green uniform last year and was arguably the best clutch performer in the entire league.

Forsberg responded to the All-NBA guard by admitting that while he didn't write the headline, he's willing to take the heat on this occasion.

Thomas had a career year averaging 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds for the 53-win Celtics. He was traded to Cleveland over the summer in a package for Irving, and has yet to take the floor as he continues his recovery from a hip injury.

That return could be sooner rather than later as he steps up his recovery significantly with each passing day.

On Friday, he was seen playing one-on-one with members of the Cavs coaching staff and seems on track to return to full practice in the near future and potentially take the court for his regular season debut in late December or early January.