Kevin Durant.

Steve Kerr says he regrets playing Kevin Durant against the Thunder

Published

The Golden State Warriors got back to winning ways as they crushed the Chicago Bulls at Oracle Arena on Friday night.

The Dubs bounced back from a heavy loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous outing by producing a 143-94 rout of the Bulls.

The win came without the services of Kevin Durant, however, as he was ruled out with a sprained ankle.

KD is also doubtful for their encounter with the New Orleans Pelicans tonight and head coach Steve Kerr has admitted that he made a mistake playing the small forward against his former team.

"I thought he was fine. We thought he was fine, but then he got sore afterwards [Wednesday]," Kerr said after the win over Chicago.

"I'm sure the league is happy with us because we played him on their 'marquee' game with [Russell Westbrook] and all that stuff, but he came out sore the next day, so we shouldn't have played him."

Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder

Durant ended the game against OKC with 21 points in a heated matchup against his former team and teammate, Westbrook - a game the Thunder won by double digits.

Kerr doesn't believe the problem is a huge concern for his star small forward but wants to exercise caution moving forward.

"Now we've got to be careful. I don't think it's anything serious, but we've got to make sure he's right, so I would say he's doubtful," he said.

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

The Warriors coach's "marquee" comment was certainly a dig at the league office who have put new rules in place and altered the schedule to protect nationally televised games this season.

The NBA moved to protect 22 high-profile games this campaign in the wake of players being rested at high rates in recent years.

As a result of the changes, no team competing in those 22 games will be involved in a back-to-back or a five-games-in-seven-days scenario or will have travelled more than 3,500 miles in the seven days before the game.

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

The absence of Durant, though, didn't make a difference to the defending champions at all against one of the league's weakest teams in the Bulls.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Klay Thompson added 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

The Oakland-based outfit will have a sterner test against the Pelicans on their home floor tonight as they welcome the most dominant tandem in the league in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Topics:
NBA
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

