Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers to ever play the sport - but they don't have much of a relationship off the pitch.

They are both yet to win a World Cup with their countries but will both star at next summer's greatly anticipated tournament in Russia.

The Barcelona and Real Madrid forward have won nine Ballon d'Or's between them and Ronaldo is soon to expected to tie the Argentine by winning his fifth.

The 32-year-old Portuguese superstar was magnificent as Zinedine Zidane's all-conquering side won the Champions League and La Liga earlier in 2017.

Ronaldo has started the 2017/18 season in surprisingly poor form and has only managed one goal from 55 shots in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Messi has been absolutely unstoppable and already has 12 league goals to his name.

Barcelona already have a 10 point gap over their arch rivals but face 2nd placed Valencia in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday night.

Messi explains his and Ronaldo's relationship

Messi sat down for an exclusive interview with Madrid based newspaper Marca and gave an interesting response when asked about a potential friendship with his rival.

Cristiano said some time ago that, in the future, you two could be good friends. Do you think that's possible?

"I don't know if we will be," replied Messi to MARCA. "Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other. We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that's the only time we speak.

"Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross over very often."

The two La Liga superstars will meet on the pitch later in November when the Catalan club host Real Madrid in 'El Clasico'.

Ronaldo has previously confirmed the "mutual respect" between himself and the 30-year-old Argentine.

"There is a big mutual respect between myself and Messi," the former Manchester United winger told Coach Magazine in 2016. "The media like to make out like we have this big rivalry, but we don't.

"It is not like we are good friends, but there is a mutual respect on both sides."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms