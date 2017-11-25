Paulie Malignaggi once again finds his name inextricably linked with that of the UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The former welterweight boxing world champion has denied rumours that he is set to enter the boxing ring with the Irishman next year, but poured more fuel on their feud by discrediting McGregor's version of events in their much publicised sparring session.

These sessions happened before the UFC lightweight champion's money spinning bout with Floyd Mayweather in August.

Highly respected boxing analyst Sreve Bunce claimed on BBC 5 live that a fight has been arranged between the bitter enemies for next April, stating: “(Paulie) Malignaggi thinks it’s done and dusted for April.”

But, the American has denied this, saying: "Unless Steve has information I'm not privy to, I'm not fighting in April."

However, he was not ruling anything out, adding: "April is a long ways away so who knows."

Malignaggi remains furious with 'Notorious' for only releasing some photos and edited videos of their infamous sparring session, which he believes were released to cast McGregor in a good light.

He believes they do not reflect the reality of what really transpired in their encounter between the ropes.

The New York native claims that full unedited footage will never be released by the McGregor camp, and he told Starsports that: "If he releases that footage then everything he says is a lie. There's no way he is going to release that footage."

The 'Magic Man', who last fought in a defeat in March 2017, was asked to help with the Irishman's preparation for his first foray into boxing against Mayweather, but their sparring resulted in a feud that generated a lot of publicity in the build up to the Las Vegas showdown, and it continues to bubble away despite the Mayweather/McGregor train stopping a few months ago.

Cynics suggest Malignaggi is merely angling for a payday against one of the biggest stars of combat sports, and it will be fascinating to see if the Notorious responds to these latest jibes.

UFC fans desperately want him to return to the Octagon and defend his title, but a chance to shut up Maignaggi may prove hard to resist.

