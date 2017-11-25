Anthony Joshua reveals how Wladimir Klitschko victory compared to winning Olympic Gold

It's easy to forget Anthony Joshua only started his professional boxing career in 2013, given the many memories and achievements he has accomplished in his heavyweight career so far.

The Watford fighter current holds the IBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles five years on from winning Olympic Gold at London 2012.

To realise a dream of becoming an Olympic gold medalist is truly special but, since turning professional, the 28-year-old's achievements have now arguably surpassed that.

Joshua's 100% record in his 20 fights to date, along with his ruthless knockout record, have made him the most in-demand heavyweight in the world of boxing.

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker are just three high-profile names on a long list of fighters eagerly hoping for a chance to dethrone the British heavyweight.

Joshua is confident his victory over former heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko is just the start of what is to come in his boxing career, but it will take some beating.

Joshua close to Parker unification fight

A unification fight with WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is understood to be edging closer for the new year, which could yet elevate Joshua's stock even further.

It would then only seem inevitable that arguably one of the biggest fights in heavyweight boxing history would take place between himself and Deontay Wilder later in 2018.

Those are the bouts which Joshua is craving and it is predicted that it could see him surpass Floyd Mayweather Jr's career earnings in the future.

But forgetting what is to come over the coming months and years, and the lucrative financial rewards on offer, Joshua reflected on the two marquee moments of his boxing career to date.

Olympic gold was the start of his journey into professional boxing, while dethroning Klitschko saw the Ukrainian call time on his illustrious career while claiming the IBO and WBA titles.

Klitschko fight over Olympic Gold

“With all due respect, it (winning Olympic gold in 2012) sits alone - in second place. After the Wembley showdown with Klitschko." Joshua told Boxing News.

“When I started boxing as an amateur it took me three years to go from walking in the gym with my cousin to then competing with the best in the world.

"So it’s a three-year spin around and I just don’t know what’s going on. No one in my family was big on boxing, or in sport in general, and then I was at the Olympics.

“So, when I fought Klitschko, I think that was an eight-year period any amateur needs to hone his skills. Before any amateur turns professional, I think they need eight years in the game of learning their craft.

"Boxing at an amateur level, four years at their club level, maybe four years at an Olympic level. And I feel that me and Klitschko, that was my gold medal fight in Rio.

“London was a bit of a blur because it was just so quick. But that time we unified the division with Klitschko, I feel that was my Rio Olympic gold medal fight."

Joshua believes that success has come quickly in his career and, with 20 wins to his name, that isn't for a second going to delay him coming face-to-face with a fellow heavyweight champion sooner rather than later.

