Derrick Rose has been through a lot both on and off the floor during his NBA career and it may have finally taken its toll on him.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard has been given a leave of absence by the team and is seriously re-evaluating his future in the NBA.

Per Wojnarowski, there is growing uncertainty inside and outside the franchise about whether he will return to the team.

Rose's career has been hampered by multiple career-threatening injuries, most notably suffering several ACL tears with the Chicago Bulls that robbed him of so many games.

The three-time All-Star signed a minimum contract with the Cavs in the summer in the hope of galvanising his career playing with a championship contender.

But he has missed 11 of the team's 18 games this season, including the past seven because of a sprained left ankle.

One team source told ESPN of Rose: "He's tired of being hurt, and it's taking a toll on him mentally."

The 29-year-old will still be sidelined for at least two weeks with his current injury but there's no telling what he will decide to do over the course of that period as he mulls his future in the league.

LeBron James says he hopes whatever decision Rose takes will be the best one for him.

"We want, whatever he decides to do, we want the best for him," James said. "At the end of the day, you can't substitute nothing for happiness. And obviously, we know the injuries that he's been going through his whole career.

"We hope this ain't the end, but if it is, I was happy I got an opportunity to spend a couple months with him and watch him be the great point guard that he once was.

"But at the end of the day, a clearer head, there's no substitute for that. We want the best for Derrick. ... No matter if he comes back, no matter if he doesn't, we want him as an individual, as a man, as a father to be just happy with whatever decision he makes."

Head coach Tyronn Lue stated that he "expects" the former MVP to return to the team but refused to put a timetable on it.

It will be a huge decision for D.Rose and one that will not be easy for him to make. But we may possibly see a sad and premature ending to one of the most promising NBA careers.