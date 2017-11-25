Official online NBA destination in the UK

Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid reveals an interesting reason behind his recent dominance

Joel Embiid has not completed a full season in the NBA but he has already developed into one of the best big men in the game.

Having featured in all but two of the Philadelphia 76ers' contests this season, the center has found a level of consistency that has helped the team to a winning record.

'The Process' always looks like he's having a lot of fun on the court but he credits some fun off the floor for the recent tear he's been on.

Prior to the Sixers' road trip in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, Embiid was in a little bit of a slump and was looking for a way to get his groove back and decided to hit the town and let his hair down.

"All my close friends live in L.A., so before that, I wasn't really doing anything, I was frustrated because I wasn't in basketball shape and I wasn't having fun on the court," Embiid said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"So I won't lie, I decided to go out, have fun a little bit. And that just kind of gave me the energy back, and the next game against the Clippers, I had more than 30 points [32], and then the following game I had more than 40 [46], so I think it's just about having fun and making sure I can control what I can."

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Clippers

Since Philly arrived in L.A., the 23-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks and they are 4-1 in those five games.

The Sixers are currently enjoying a 10-7 record and with each win they rack up, the expectations rise as fans in the City of Brotherly Love yearn for a playoff berth at the end of the year.

But Embiid is not worried about the pressure that may bring and is dealing with it the way he knows best.

"Just be myself," Embiid said. "Have fun on the court. You know, just be myself, and I know it's going to come. I think I kind of figured out if I'm not having fun on the court, I'm not going to play well, so I really need to have fun, and that's the main thing for me. From there, I'm going to be dominant."

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers

One way the Cameroonian enjoys himself on the floor is by trash talking. He knows how to rile opponents and has great banter but he insists he's not always the instigator.

"Me talking trash, it doesn't usually happen because I want to, it's because the other guys start talking trash," he said.

"So if any of the guys want to, I'm up for it. It elevates my game, it makes me play better because I know if you talk trash to me I'm going to talk back, and I'm going to back it up, and that's going to make me play better. I can't wait, I really hope they do [trash talk]. It's going to be exciting."

