England and Liverpool fans loved the sight of Joe Gomez pocketing Neymar when Brazil came to Wembley Stadium earlier in the month.

The 20-year-old produced a mature performance against one of the game’s finest players, preventing Neymar from wreaking the sort of havoc he did against Celtic this past week.

It will have given the Liverpool defender a great deal of confidence as he continues his attempts to crack the first team at Anfield and show that he has a future with the national team, too.

The match finished goalless, with Gomez winning the man of the match award, but he’s revealed in an interview with The Times that he accidentally smashed the champagne he was rewarded for his efforts.

"At Wembley there is a room where all the families are and as I was going through the door, it was kind of tight,” he said.

“I went to go sideways and the bottle started slipping. I tried to catch it but it smashed on the floor.”

Gomez will receive a replacement but he will hope that isn’t the last bottle he receives in his career.

What Dom Solanke said to him before the match

The youngster will have naturally been nervous heading into the match and Dominic Solanke made Gomez realise the scale of the task with the joke he made to Gomez before kick-off.

Solanke, who came on for Jamie Vardy in the 75th minute, told Gomez that Neymar was going to embarrass him.

“There was some banter before Brazil,” Gomez added. “Dom [Solanke] was bantering with me in the build-up, ‘Ah Joe’s going to get ’megged by Neymar. Don’t get megged!’

“Obviously in my head I am bantering back, but I was thinking, ‘This could be possible’.

“But that sort of helped me because I was wary going into the game, saying to myself, ‘Be defensive, be on your toes’.”

Sounds like Gomez needs a pre-match talk from Solanke before every game, then.

Watch: Gomez's highlights v Brazil

Klopp admires Gomez

Gomez has filled in for the injured Nathanial Clyne at right-back for Liverpool this season and Jurgen Klopp believes he can be a mainstay in the Reds’ defence for more than a decade.

"He’s still a young lad but of course he’s ready (for the Premier League)," Klopp said, per the Mirror. "No doubt about that.

"We want to have him for the next 15 years. He can play centre-back or full-back - that’s very good for us."

Liverpool might have found their next Jamie Carragher.

