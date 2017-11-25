Cricket

Australian players check on Root.

Joe Root suffers broken helmet after being hit by vicious bouncer

The Gabbatoir finally revealed its claws during the third day of the first Test in the 2017/2018 Ashes series.

A quickening pitch and an adrenaline fuelled Aussie pace attack had England on the ropes, and its captain Joe Root almost out for the count, after a grippping third day in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

A searing and angled bouncer from Mitchell Starc thudded alarmingly into the helmet of Joe Root, who had just come to the crease with England's second innings in danger of crumbling under a vicious onslaught from Australia's much vaunted pace attack.

Immediately, a concerned Starc and the other fielders gathered around the English captain to check on his wellbeing, something which is great to see considering the dangers of being hit in the head.

His helmet was in some disrepair, and the batsman himself visibly shaken, but after the English doctors assessed him, he was fit to continue.

The Australian team carries the trauma of the tragic death of their compatriot Philip Hughes, and while they still play hard and tough cricket, they collectively shuddered as the ball struck the Yorkshireman on the grill.

Their instinctive concern for the English batsman was a sign that the ugly confrontations that sometimes marred previous series between the teams may not be a factor under the more sensitive stewardship of the current captains.

Watch the sickening delivery in the video below.

Reeling from Steve Smith's fantastic century, which saw them starting their second knock with a deficit of 26, England quickly lost Alastair Cook and James Vince cheaply, as the Australian bowlers extracted venomous bounce from a previously placid pitch.

Root bravely recovered from gettting hit by such a nasty delivery and remained unbeaten at the close with Stoneman, as England crept into a precaurious lead.

Tomorrow, Australia's bowlers will attempt to snuff out the English challenge and a gripping day awaits at the Gabba.

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket
Joe Root

