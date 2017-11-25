The Los Angeles Clippers have been in a slump recently and it may prompt them to make some changes to their roster moving forward for the rest of the season.

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the franchise has been in discussions with "multiple teams" about the possibility of trading center DeAndre Jordan.

The big man can opt out of his contract and become a free agent in the summer and the Clippers are not prepared to lose him for nothing.

One team who is believed to be interested in acquiring Jordan is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the Cavs would potentially look into a trade that would send Tristan Thompson to Los Angeles.

Vardon said: "A league source believes this move, Jordan for Thompson, is one the Cavs would consider. If the Cavs felt Jordan was the only piece missing for them to take down the Warriors they'd have to consider this."

However, any deal for the All-Star could be just a rental and be a huge risk for the franchise to take if he refuses to commit long-term.

The 29-year-old is owed $22.6 million this season but has a $24 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign.

So far this year, Jordan is averaging 10.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the struggling Clippers.

These numbers are down compared to the previous year, when he put up 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Thompson has appeared in just six games for the Cavaliers and his form has dipped drastically over the last 12 months after he played a huge role in securing the organisation's first championship.

He was terrific in the finals against the Warriors on that occasion but struggled mightily at the same stage last season versus the same opponents.

The 26-year-old was relegated to the bench to start this campaign and has averaged just 4.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in the six outings.

For that reason, the Wine and Gold may view him as being expendable and could aim to bring in a better frontcourt partner for Kevin Love.

Jordan can certainly offer defensive presence and rim protection to free up Love to focus on scoring but his own offensive limitations and problems at the free-throw line would be a problem against elite opponents.

Adding DJ to a lineup that features Love, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas, however, could be an attractive proposition for Cleveland and would add versatility and give their championship hopes a real boost.