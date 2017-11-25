The Charlotte Hornets are sick of the sight of LeBron James after he extended his impressive record against them with another outstanding display.

The King led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a narrow 100-99 win over the Hornets on Friday night - which sees him improve to 25-1 against them since Michael Jordan became the owner in 2010 and 41-6 overall in his career.

The four-time MVP was at his supreme best as he posted a huge triple-double of 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists in 39 minutes of action.

He also added two blocks and shot 50 percent from the field, going 10-of-20.

This incredible stat line put King James in rare company. Since 1963, only one other player has managed to record such a line - Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird, who did so on two occasions.

It was the 57th triple-double of LBJ's career, which ranks as the seventh-most in NBA history. He needs three more to pass Bird, and another 22 to surpass Wilt Chamberlain on the list.

In his 15th season, the 32-year-old is having a career year with averages of 28.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds whilst shooting 58 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from three-point range.

One weakness in his game has always been his free-throw shooting but he's also connecting on a career-high 76.9 percent from the charity stripe.

It's remarkable to see a player produce numbers of this nature at this stage of his career.

But LeBron is on a mission this season and is thriving with the responsibility of having to carry his team on his back.

With Isaiah Thomas still out with a hip injury, the Cavs lack another elite playmaker outside of James and he has had to take on a huge load in the early stages of the campaign.

He currently leads the league in minutes played but he's happy to do whatever's necessary to help the team win.

After a horrible start to the year, the Cavaliers are now on a seven-game winning streak and are beginning to hit their stride.

James scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and was once again huge down the stretch as they closed the game out against Charlotte in a frantic final few seconds at Quicken Loans Arena.

The team's defence has been much-maligned throughout the season - they ranked as the worst defence in the league coming into the game - but they got some timely stops when they needed it most.

The Wine and Gold now sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 12-7 record as they prepare to take on one of the most exciting teams in the league, the Philadelphia 76ers, in their next encounter.