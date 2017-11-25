Kyrie Irving is loving life with the Boston Celtics at the moment and has started his career with the franchise in impressive fashion since his trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team's 16-game winning streak may have been snapped by the Miami Heat just days ago but they quickly bounced back as they cruised to a 118-103 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night with Irving producing another dazzling display.

The four-time All-Star has been wowing Celtics fans all season and put Orlando to the sword by posting 30 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting.

17 of his points came in the first half as the C's poured in 73 in the period. The Magic simply had no answer for him as he scored at will for most of the night.

As we've come to expect from the silky point guard, he also produced a sensational highlight play courtesy of his ridiculous handles.

The unlucky culprit on this occasion was Evan Fournier. Irving received a pass at the top of the key and with the Frenchman guarding him closely as he drove to the rim, he delivered a nasty crossover to create separation before producing a lovely finish at the basket.

To his credit, Fournier did well to stay on his feet as Kyrie's quick change of pace and direction almost knocked him off balance.

But unfortunately, he now joins Uncle Drew's long list of crossover victims and he definitely won't be the last.

To rub salt in the wound, the Magic guard didn't have the best of games as he posted just seven points, shooting a bad 3-for-13 from the floor.

For Irving and the Celtics, however, it improves their league-best record to 17-3 as they sit pretty at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The injury to Gordon Hayward has not had the negative effect that many thought it would and their resilience has been outstanding.

Kyrie has taken on the load as the offensive leader and is thriving with the responsibility, which was one of his main reasons for wanting to leave the Cavaliers.

There's still a long way to go in the season but Boston has already put a huge marker down and will pose a serious threat to the Cavs' reign in the east.

Brad Stevens' men will now travel to face the Indiana Pacers in a tough encounter on the road on Saturday night.