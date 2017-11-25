Tony Bellew wasn't short of call-outs when David Haye was forced to pull out of their December rematch with a torn bicep.

In the eyes of a certain Tyson Fury, it presented a perfect opportunity for a warm-up bout ahead of potential world heavyweight fights with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

The 'Gypsy King' took to Twitter on Monday and proposed: "Who wants to see me & @TonyBellew go at it heavyweight style? Manchester vs Liverpool northwests finest!"

A flurry of tweets soon followed with Fury sending video messages to the Evertonian and even clips from the gym to demonstrate exactly what he'd do to KO him.

It looks very unlikely that Bellew will step into the ring again in 2017, however, having rebuffed a fight proposal from the ever-chirpy Dillian Whyte and having no success with an approach to Joseph Parker.

With Haye's fitness up in the air and a planned rearrangement of a rematch yet to be confirmed, there's still a possibility that Bellew could fight somebody else in the spring or take on two fights in 2018.

But does he actually want to fight Fury? You bet.

Appearing on Soccer AM on Saturday morning, the ex-cruiserweight champion bellowed: “Let’s get it going. I’ve got a massive interest in fighting Stavros Flatley lookalike Tyson Fury to be honest."

Fury has come up with some inspired anecdotes and comparisons in his time but Bellew comparing the 29-year-old to a British-Cypriot father-son Britain's Got Talent act is just brilliant.

The man himself didn't take the news too well, though, and in typical style responded on Twitter - check out his response:

What's perhaps most notable - give or take the usual b*****d comment - is the seriousness of Fury's response in referencing his UKAD hearing and his brand new management team.

You almost get the impression that this isn't one of his normal call-outs but a genuine, informal offer.

There is little doubting that it would be a brilliant return fight for Fury and the thought one of the largest heavyweights in the game taking on an ex-cruiserweight is a storyline in itself.

When you consider this could run parallel to Joshua gunning for the remaining heavyweight titles, it all adds up to a stunning year of boxing.

Make it happen, Tyson.

Who do you think is the best heavyweight in world boxing right now? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms