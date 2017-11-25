Football fans were perplexed when it came out last season that Pep Guardiola has introduced a ban on wifi and mobile phones at Manchester City.

Guardiola didn’t like his players sitting on their phones, particularly while they were being treated to by staff.

“There are some areas, like the massage room, with the physios for example, where they work, and I don't like that the physio is working and the player is texting,” Guardiola explained in March.

“Out of respect for your staff, who are working with you, caring for you, they live for you, so you have to respect them for 20 or 25 minutes.”

It’s impossible to say that Guardiola’s rule has turned Man City into the dominant side that they currently are but it shows the lengths managers will go to create a tight-knitted team that, hopefully, leads to success on the pitch.

There’s a rule at Liverpool that Jurgen Klopp and the club’s doctors hope will have the same effect.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has revealed that the players have to update an app on their phones that charts their sleeping patterns.

And two players have been fined for forgetting to keep track of their sleeping routines - Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I’d say Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been fined the most over the previous months," Mignolet told Sky Sports.

"We have to fill in an app every morning to say how much sleep we had, how good we feel before every training, and they keep forgetting.

"They ask how long you’ve slept, the quality of how you sleep, how you feel, whether you have stiffness or not."

Fining a player seems rather excessive but perhaps it shows how much Klopp is really buying into the analysis of sleeping patterns.

Liverpool take on Chelsea today

Mane’s performances this season have gone slightly under the radar - much in part due to Mohamed Salah’s brilliance - but Klopp will look for the Senegalese to make an impact in this evening’s clash at home to Chelsea.

With all the attention on Salah and how he will fare against the team who will feel like they let him go prematurely in 2015, it’s an opportunity for Mane to really shine.

That is, of course, providing he got the right amount of sleep last night.

