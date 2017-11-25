Returning to the Leeds United team after being dropped for a month, replaced by 34-year-old Andy Lonergan, the last thing the 'keeper Felix Wiedwald needed in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Barnsley was the sun beaming into his eyes.

That’s what the German stopper got, though, so he took an usual approach to fixing the problem.

There is nothing worse than having the sun in your eyes when you are a goalkeeper. It makes the simplest tasks become almost impossible.

Tracking an air ball, coming out for a cross, or just trying to make a save becomes even more difficult when the sun is right in your eyes, and that's what Wiedwald wanted to avoid in the first half.

And avoid it he did.

Without a cap of his own to put on, he turned to the away end behind him and asked for some help.

Fortunately for him, a baseball cap was chucked down from a fan and moments later, Leeds went in front.

Even then, cynical Leeds fans were not entirely sure the move was all positive.

As expected, fans on Twitter who noticed the incident couldn't quite believe it.

But, on the whole, the generous fan TJ Higgins was lauded by his fellow supporters.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable lunchtime kick off for Leeds as they ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Samuel Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski.

As things stand, Leeds sit ninth in the Championship table, whilst Barnsley sit 17th.

