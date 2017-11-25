Kurt Angle has opened up about two topics about last Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center on the WWE Network.

The Raw General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer recently did a Q&A on Facebook and commented on a number of interesting topics.

The main event of the show saw Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H) defeated Team SmackDown (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena). Fans noticed that Angle had his leg wrapped up with tape.

According to the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Angle and Triple H were both working injured during the match.

The injuries may explain why both of them looked fairly slow during their performances in the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown elimination match.

Both Triple H and Angle sustained some injuries during WWE's recent European tour but the two still went on to work the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. Angle made his in-ring WWE return at the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view earlier this year.

Angle actually revealed that he tore a muscle in his leg while working out before the PPV.

“Leg is ok. I tore a muscle in it doing wind sprints 2 days before PPV. It’s okay though. I feel good and should be 100% in a week”

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar beat WWE Champion AJ Styles. Lesnar was apparently selling his knee backstage after the match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, although Lesnar was not really hurt in the match, he wanted everyone to think that he was, which led some people to believe that he was really injured. Angle gave some high praise to this match by calling it incredible.

“Their match was incredible. It displayed both of their strengths. If you stay on Brock, he will sell for you. AJ did that, and Brock sold his ass off. Match was MONEY!”

What are your thoughts on Angles injury as well as Styles facing Lesnar in a non-title match in the co-main event?

